Popular north-east running event returns to Crathes Castle after two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The PIM Running Festival will return to Crathes Castle this September after a two-year break due to Covid-19.

It will take place on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be “bigger and better” than in previous years, with the inclusion of a 1.5K children’s run, a newly added 5K distance and a half marathon.

Run by the National Trust for Scotland, the organisation is extending the prize pot to include prizes specifically aimed at people aged over 50, 60 and 70 competing in the half marathon.

‘Delighted’ to be back

Director of PIM, Martin Worth, said: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust for Scotland again and to have the running festival back in the local events calendar. I personally am looking forward to taking part in the half marathon and running alongside everyone on the day.

“The PIM Running Festival is a great family day out thanks to the variety of races on offer combined with a family friendly area on the castle lawn, appealing to children, novice runners and veterans alike.

“As a lifelong runner, it’s great to support such a popular and growing event and to help introduce younger generations to the joy of running, especially in such a beautiful, safe and friendly environment.”

National Trust for Scotland operations manager, James Henderson, added: “It’s great to have PIM continue their support for this anchor event at Crathes Castle, and we’re really hoping that all you keen runners, park runners, family teams, school groups and others turn out to support it, and have a great time doing so in such an iconic, beautiful location.”

The route for the PIM Half Marathon will remain unchanged, taking runners out to the flat, picturesque roads to the north and east of the estate grounds, through the countryside.

Everyone entering the 5K race and half marathon will receive a PIM Running Festival t-shirt, while the 1.5K child entrants will receive a goodie bag and all will receive a medal at the finish line.

Entries are now open and tickets can be purchased at https://resultsbase.net/event/6352