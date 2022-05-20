Popular north-east running event returns to Crathes Castle after two-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popular north-east running event returns to Crathes Castle after two-year break

By Chris Cromar
May 20, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:35 pm
Crathes Castle
Crathes Castle

The PIM Running Festival will return to Crathes Castle this September after a two-year break due to Covid-19.

It will take place on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be “bigger and better” than in previous years, with the inclusion of a 1.5K children’s run, a newly added 5K distance and a half marathon.

Run by the National Trust for Scotland, the organisation is extending the prize pot to include prizes specifically aimed at people aged over 50, 60 and 70 competing in the half marathon.

‘Delighted’ to be back

Director of PIM, Martin Worth, said: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust for Scotland again and to have the running festival back in the local events calendar. I personally am looking forward to taking part in the half marathon and running alongside everyone on the day.

“The PIM Running Festival is a great family day out thanks to the variety of races on offer combined with a family friendly area on the castle lawn, appealing to children, novice runners and veterans alike.

“As a lifelong runner, it’s great to support such a popular and growing event and to help introduce younger generations to the joy of running, especially in such a beautiful, safe and friendly environment.”

The last half marathon was won by Jason Kelly in 2019.

National Trust for Scotland operations manager, James Henderson, added: “It’s great to have PIM continue their support for this anchor event at Crathes Castle, and we’re really hoping that all you keen runners, park runners, family teams, school groups and others turn out to support it, and have a great time doing so in such an iconic, beautiful location.”

The route for the PIM Half Marathon will remain unchanged, taking runners out to the flat, picturesque roads to the north and east of the estate grounds, through the countryside.

Everyone entering the 5K race and half marathon will receive a PIM Running Festival t-shirt, while the 1.5K child entrants will receive a goodie bag and all will receive a medal at the finish line.

Entries are now open and tickets can be purchased at https://resultsbase.net/event/6352

