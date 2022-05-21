Gardening, hens and offices: What are house hunters looking for in Aberdeenshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gardening, hens and offices: What are house hunters looking for in Aberdeenshire?

By Lauren Taylor
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 11:33 am
New Leslie House. Picture supplied by Galbraith.
New Leslie House. Picture supplied by Galbraith.

The rise in home working has changed what prospective buyers are looking for in Aberdeenshire properties, a new survey says.

Property consultants Galbraith Group recently surveyed its clients in the north-east and found 86% of those looking for a new home want a bigger garden to “relax in”.

This was closely followed by an area of land to keep hens or let dogs “run freely around”, with the majority of people saying it’s a key requirement.

About 77% of prospective buyers are now looking for a home office and this is closely followed by the need for fast broadband.

People are also looking for garages or outbuildings when choosing their new home.

Hannah Christiansen, head of sales for Galbraith in Aberdeenshire, said: “We all enjoy having our own garden to relax in, even if we aren’t expert gardeners and it is one of the key attributes mentioned by those looking for a new home.

“A well-maintained garden offering space and privacy will have significant appeal to the vast majority of buyers.

“The other requirements listed reflect the continuation of working from home and the increasing number of people who now want land and large gardens to keep hens, let the dog run freely around, or simply wish for the countryside good life with lots of open space compared to pre-pandemic times.

“Rural property in Aberdeenshire offers an excellent work-life balance for many people.”

