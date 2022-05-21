Gardening, hens and offices: What are house hunters looking for in Aberdeenshire?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rise in home working has changed what prospective buyers are looking for in Aberdeenshire properties, a new survey says.

Property consultants Galbraith Group recently surveyed its clients in the north-east and found 86% of those looking for a new home want a bigger garden to “relax in”.

This was closely followed by an area of land to keep hens or let dogs “run freely around”, with the majority of people saying it’s a key requirement.

About 77% of prospective buyers are now looking for a home office and this is closely followed by the need for fast broadband.

People are also looking for garages or outbuildings when choosing their new home.

Hannah Christiansen, head of sales for Galbraith in Aberdeenshire, said: “We all enjoy having our own garden to relax in, even if we aren’t expert gardeners and it is one of the key attributes mentioned by those looking for a new home.

“A well-maintained garden offering space and privacy will have significant appeal to the vast majority of buyers.

“The other requirements listed reflect the continuation of working from home and the increasing number of people who now want land and large gardens to keep hens, let the dog run freely around, or simply wish for the countryside good life with lots of open space compared to pre-pandemic times.

“Rural property in Aberdeenshire offers an excellent work-life balance for many people.”