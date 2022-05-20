Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week

By Ellie Milne
May 20, 2022, 8:04 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 8:59 pm
The Haudagain roundabout will be closed overnight while new road markings are installed. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Overnight closures at the Haudagain roundabout have been planned for next week.

A full road closure of the roundabout will be in place while new road markings are installed on sections of the A96 in Aberdeen.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm on Monday and is expected to take place over two nights.

If weather permits, all work will be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday.

Drivers are being advised that signed diversions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday night to Wednesday morning. All traffic management will be removed during the day.

The closure is essential for the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This road marking project on the A96 at Haudagain roundabout will greatly improve the quality of the roundabout for road users.

“The project has been planned around the opening of the new road layout to help minimise disruption for road users. We’ve also programmed the works to take place overnight to further limit any possible delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

