Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week

Overnight closures at the Haudagain roundabout have been planned for next week.

A full road closure of the roundabout will be in place while new road markings are installed on sections of the A96 in Aberdeen.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm on Monday and is expected to take place over two nights.

If weather permits, all work will be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday.

Drivers are being advised that signed diversions will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday night to Wednesday morning. All traffic management will be removed during the day.

The closure is essential for the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This road marking project on the A96 at Haudagain roundabout will greatly improve the quality of the roundabout for road users.

“The project has been planned around the opening of the new road layout to help minimise disruption for road users. We’ve also programmed the works to take place overnight to further limit any possible delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”