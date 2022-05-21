Anne Bronte was a rock star, claims Aberdeen University PHD student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anne Bronte was a rock star, claims Aberdeen University PHD student

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 10:55 am
Anne Brontë.
Anne Brontë.

A close study of 19th-century novelist Anne Bronte’s collection of stones has revealed her to be a skilled collector with an active interest in geology.

The youngest of the Bronte sisters accumulated a collection of attractive specimens before her death, aged 29, in 1849.

It was previously thought that she could have collected the items chiefly for their aesthetic value.

However research by scholars at Aberdeen University has revealed that Anne was an informed and skilled participant in the emerging science of geology.

Using portable Raman spectroscopy, a technique used to identify the mineral composition of rocks and stones, researchers analysed Anne’s collection which is housed at the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Howarth in Yorkshire.

New research has revealed Anne Bronte was a skilled collector of rocks.

They found that as well as carnelians and agates which she collected in Scarborough, where she worked as a governess.

The collection contained flowstone, a kind of calcium carbonate that formed in a cave like a stalagmite, and a rare kind of red obsidian which originated outside of the UK.

It is also likely that Anne would have visited the Rotunda Museum close to where she stayed in Scarborough, which contained exhibits featuring the area’s geology.

Sally Jaspars, a student at the University of Aberdeen’s department of English, is studying Anne Bronte as part of her PhD.

She contacted Dr Stephen Bowden from the University’s school of geoscience for assistance in analysing the collection.

The results of their collaboration, which also involved Professor Hazel Hutchison of Leeds University and Dr Enrique Lozano Diz at ELODIZ, a company specialising in spectroscopy analysis, are published in Bronte Studies.

First time the collection has been scientifically described

This is the first time that Anne’s collection has been systematically described and fully identified, showing her to be scientifically minded and engaging with geology.

Ms Jaspers said: “When I learned of Anne Bronte’s collection I thought it a great opportunity to engage in interdisciplinary research combining science and literature.

“Her interest in geology is mentioned in her literary works – indeed in The Tenant of Wildfell Hall she references the science and a book by Sir Humphry Davy directly.

“This is the first time that Anne’s collection has been systematically described and fully identified, and in doing so we add to the body of knowledge on Anne and show her to be scientifically minded and engaging with geology. She was an intelligent and progressive individual who was in tune with the scientific enquiry of the time.”

Mr Bowden said: “Our Raman spectroscopy analysis which we undertook at the Bronte Parsonage Museum shows that Anne Bronte did not just collect pretty stones at random but skilfully accumulated a meaningful collection of semiprecious stones and geological curiosities.

“Anne’s collection comprises stones that are sufficiently unusual and scarce to show that they were collected deliberately for their geological value, and it’s clear that her collection took skill to recognise and collect.”

