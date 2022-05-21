Watch as Judi Dench sends message of thanks to Fraserburgh nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch as Judi Dench sends message of thanks to Fraserburgh nurse

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 10:14 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 11:17 am
Dame Judi Dench. Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock.
An Aberdeen Royal Infirmary nurse has received a very special message from Dame Judi Dench.

Lewis Platt, who is also the secretary to Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society, was sent a video thanking him for the care he gave to her relative Sacha Dench.

Dame Judi praised Mr Platt, 30, for his care of Sacha – before thanking him for his work in the community.

In her video, sent for International Nurses Day on Thursday May 12, the Bond actor said: “I know all about you from Sacha.

“I know how incredibly kind you have been to her. I also know you are involved with the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society and I wanted to say how wonderful it is that you are doing that.

“I can’t express how grateful I am, and a whole lot of people are, to you for your care – and for support of the arts too.”

‘I hope we meet sometime’

She added: “I hope we meet some time.”

Mr Platt said it was a huge surprise to get the video.

He said: “I was looking after Sacha Dench when she had her terrible accident. I would chat away to her when I was changing her dressings and helping her.

“Long after she was discharged, on International Nurses Day, I received the message from Dame Judi.

“Sacha had spoken to Judi and to Joanna Lumley about Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society, I was so delighted and surprised.

“I also got a lovely message from Joanna Lumley. I love nursing and it is the best decision I have made in my life to be a nurse, so talking to Sacha is what I would do anyway. I was just talking away about my hobbies.

“You just do not know when you are speaking to someone, just how far that conversation will travel.”

He added: “Not only did I receive this message but Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society was also given a private donation.

Sacha Dench with supporter Joanna Lumley beside Sacha’s electric paramotor at Beachy Head.

“Both Judi and Joanna bought seats to help with our fundraising efforts as we move the junior arts into the leisure centre. It is wonderful that they have acknowledged our work.

“I started with the junior arts when I was 11 and I am now 30, so I have never left really. It is a wonderful organisation that has given so many opportunities to so many people, including being on the stage in the West End.

“Every day is an adventure.”

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society next performance is Calendar Girls between on June 21 and 25, ticket go on sale next Saturday.

