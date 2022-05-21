Watch as Judi Dench sends message of thanks to Fraserburgh nurse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen Royal Infirmary nurse has received a very special message from Dame Judi Dench.

Lewis Platt, who is also the secretary to Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society, was sent a video thanking him for the care he gave to her relative Sacha Dench.

Dame Judi praised Mr Platt, 30, for his care of Sacha – before thanking him for his work in the community.

In her video, sent for International Nurses Day on Thursday May 12, the Bond actor said: “I know all about you from Sacha.

“I know how incredibly kind you have been to her. I also know you are involved with the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society and I wanted to say how wonderful it is that you are doing that.

“I can’t express how grateful I am, and a whole lot of people are, to you for your care – and for support of the arts too.”

‘I hope we meet sometime’

She added: “I hope we meet some time.”

Mr Platt said it was a huge surprise to get the video.

He said: “I was looking after Sacha Dench when she had her terrible accident. I would chat away to her when I was changing her dressings and helping her.

“Long after she was discharged, on International Nurses Day, I received the message from Dame Judi.

“Sacha had spoken to Judi and to Joanna Lumley about Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society, I was so delighted and surprised.

“I also got a lovely message from Joanna Lumley. I love nursing and it is the best decision I have made in my life to be a nurse, so talking to Sacha is what I would do anyway. I was just talking away about my hobbies.

“You just do not know when you are speaking to someone, just how far that conversation will travel.”

He added: “Not only did I receive this message but Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society was also given a private donation.

“Both Judi and Joanna bought seats to help with our fundraising efforts as we move the junior arts into the leisure centre. It is wonderful that they have acknowledged our work.

“I started with the junior arts when I was 11 and I am now 30, so I have never left really. It is a wonderful organisation that has given so many opportunities to so many people, including being on the stage in the West End.

“Every day is an adventure.”

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society next performance is Calendar Girls between on June 21 and 25, ticket go on sale next Saturday.