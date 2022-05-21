Appeal launched to trace missing Peterhead teenager Blake Morrison By Ellie Milne May 21, 2022, 3:08 pm Blake Morrison, 14, has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Peterhead. Blake Morrison was last seen in the town centre at around 11pm on Friday. The 14-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build with medium length brown hair. He was wearing his Peterhead Academy uniform when last seen. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1048 of May 20. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police renew appeal to trace 76-year-old man missing in Highlands for almost four weeks Missing teen Sophie Miah last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen Teodor Asaftei reported missing from Aberdeen believed to be in Edinburgh Appeal launched to trace man, 27, missing from Aberdeen for a week