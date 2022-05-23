Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening will help charities ‘get back on their feet’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The countdown is on for the return of a popular beer festival next month.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven attracts hundreds of people each year, and after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, organisers are looking forward to welcoming the crowd.

As well as celebrating the best beer and food and enjoying live music during the three-day event at Baird Park, attendees also help raise thousands of pounds for local causes.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said he hopes festival-goers will rally round to help give this year’s causes a “much-needed boost” to get back on their feet again.

Event has raised more than £170,000

The main beneficiaries will be the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps and Caronhill School.

Stonehaven Folk Festival – which also makes its return this year – along with Stonehaven’s Men Shed, Stonehaven Yacht Club, Rhythm Nation Dance and Fitness and Stonehaven Cricket Club will also be supported.

Mr Lindsay said: “We feel these are all excellent causes that do a power of good in Stonehaven, such as the fireballs which creates a world-renowned Hogmanay spectacle that is proudly free to attend but expensive to stage.

“Then we have the various youth groups who do outstanding work in the community and in sports, as well as Carronhill School, which does all it can to give every child the best start in life.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening and its predecessor – the Stonehaven Beer Festival – has raised more than £170,000 for local groups over the years.

Tickets going fast

In 2019, a total of £52,000 was raised and Mr Lindsay hopes that in the post-pandemic world people will still turn out to have a good time for a good cause.

There will be more than 120 beers on offer, street food and musical entertainment.

The hugely popular Cycle Sportive, which gives cyclists three routes around Stonehaven, is also returning.

“Just how much we can raise this year is now down to the people choosing to come and join us next month,” he said.

“Tickets are on sale now and going fast, so I would urge people to get theirs sooner rather than later.

“We do hope that thousands will want to flock to our marquee in Baird Park ad have a brilliant three days with us and create great new memories for themselves, and better future for the charities we are supporting.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening will run from June 16-18, you can buy tickets here.