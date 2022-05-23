Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening will help charities ‘get back on their feet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening will help charities ‘get back on their feet’

By Shona Gossip
May 23, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:36 pm
One of Scotland's biggest beer festivals, the Midsummer Beer Happening is returning to Stonehaven next month. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of Scotland's biggest beer festivals, the Midsummer Beer Happening is returning to Stonehaven next month. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The countdown is on for the return of a popular beer festival next month.

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven attracts hundreds of people each year, and after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, organisers are looking forward to welcoming the crowd.

As well as celebrating the best beer and food and enjoying live music during the three-day event at Baird Park, attendees also help raise thousands of pounds for local causes.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said he hopes festival-goers will rally round to help give this year’s causes a “much-needed boost” to get back on their feet again.

The Midsummer Beer Happening will take place in Baird Park, Stonehaven next month. Submitted pic

Event has raised more than £170,000

The main beneficiaries will be the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps and Caronhill School.

Stonehaven Folk Festival – which also makes its return this year – along with Stonehaven’s Men Shed, Stonehaven Yacht Club, Rhythm Nation Dance and Fitness and Stonehaven Cricket Club will also be supported.

Mr Lindsay said: “We feel these are all excellent causes that do a power of good in Stonehaven, such as the fireballs which creates a world-renowned Hogmanay spectacle that is proudly free to attend but expensive to stage.

“Then we have the various youth groups who do outstanding work in the community and in sports, as well as Carronhill School, which does all it can to give every child the best start in life.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening and its predecessor – the Stonehaven Beer Festival – has raised more than £170,000 for local groups over the years.

The Midsummer Beer Happening attracts huge crowds every year, like the last one in 2019. Submitted pic

Tickets going fast

In 2019, a total of £52,000 was raised and Mr Lindsay hopes that in the post-pandemic world people will still turn out to have a good time for a good cause.

There will be more than 120 beers on offer, street food and musical entertainment.

The hugely popular Cycle Sportive, which gives cyclists three routes around Stonehaven, is also returning.

“Just how much we can raise this year is now down to the people choosing to come and join us next month,” he said.

“Tickets are on sale now and going fast, so I would urge people to get theirs sooner rather than later.

“We do hope that thousands will want to flock to our marquee in Baird Park ad have a brilliant three days with us and create great new memories for themselves, and better future for the charities we are supporting.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening will run from June 16-18, you can buy tickets here.

