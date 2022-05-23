TechFest Activity Weekend returns with workshops and experiments for scientists of all ages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lego robots, a teddy bears’ hospital, rainforests, creepy crawlies and a journey through the solar system will combine to inspire budding young scientists this weekend.

TechFest is back, with a packed programme lined up for its activity weekend in Aberdeen.

More than 20 family-friendly hands-on workshops, shows and demonstrations will be held over the course of Saturday and Sunday at the Robert Gordon University’s Sir Ian Wood Building.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming people back for the event after going virtual in 2019 and 2020.

They have also announced that as part of the In for a Penny, In for a Pound scheme, adults will be charged just £1 for admission and children 1p – ensuring it is accessible.

Instilling a love of Stem

The activities are designed to show how science is involved in our everyday lives, with the aim of instilling a love of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects in visitors.

Techfest managing director Sarah Chew said: “We are so excited to be back in person after two years of digital activity weekends and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to RGU.

“We have put together a varied and fascinating programme of events and workshops that are thought-provoking and awe-inspiring and nothing beats seeing the wonder on children’s faces as they watch a demonstration or take part in an experiment.”

Jointly sponsored by BP and Shell, the event has also gained support from numerous organisations, including Aberdeen University, Aberdeen Science Centre, the Critter Keeper, the Duthie Park Ranger Service, First Aberdeen, the Royal Navy, RGU and Subsea 7.

Pre-booking is not required. The fun will run from 9.30am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information here.