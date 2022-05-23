TechFest Activity Weekend returns with workshops and experiments for scientists of all ages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TechFest Activity Weekend returns with workshops and experiments for scientists of all ages

By Chris Cromar
May 23, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 3:35 pm
TechFest's popular activity weekend is back, with more than 20 hands-on workshops and events for families in store. Photo by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson
TechFest's popular activity weekend is back, with more than 20 hands-on workshops and events for families in store. Photo by Kenny Elrick, DC Thomson

Lego robots, a teddy bears’ hospital, rainforests, creepy crawlies and a journey through the solar system will combine to inspire budding young scientists this weekend.

TechFest is back, with a packed programme lined up for its activity weekend in Aberdeen.

More than 20 family-friendly hands-on workshops, shows and demonstrations will be held over the course of Saturday and Sunday at the Robert Gordon University’s Sir Ian Wood Building.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming people back for the event after going virtual in 2019 and 2020.

They have also announced that as part of the In for a Penny, In for a Pound scheme, adults will be charged just £1 for admission and children 1p – ensuring it is accessible.

TechFest has proved hugely popular over the years, with all sorts of fun incorporating Stem subjects. Photo by Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Instilling a love of Stem

The activities are designed to show how science is involved in our everyday lives, with the aim of instilling a love of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects in visitors.

Techfest managing director Sarah Chew said: “We are so excited to be back in person after two years of digital activity weekends and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to RGU.

“We have put together a varied and fascinating programme of events and workshops that are thought-provoking and awe-inspiring and nothing beats seeing the wonder on children’s faces as they watch a demonstration or take part in an experiment.”

Jointly sponsored by BP and Shell, the event has also gained support from numerous organisations, including Aberdeen University, Aberdeen Science Centre, the Critter Keeper, the Duthie Park Ranger Service, First Aberdeen, the Royal Navy, RGU and Subsea 7.

Pre-booking is not required. The fun will run from 9.30am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]