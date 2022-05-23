Stonehaven Folk Festival organisers ready to welcome music fans from around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Folk Festival organisers ready to welcome music fans from around the world

By Shona Gossip
May 23, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:41 pm
Rura will play at the 2022 Stonehaven Folk Festival. Submitted pic
Rura will play at the 2022 Stonehaven Folk Festival. Submitted pic

Folk music fans from around the world have snapped up tickets for the return of a north-east festival.

Visitors from Germany, America and Israel are expected to descend on Stonehaven for the town’s folk festival from July 8-10.

The 32nd Stonehaven Folk Festival has a packed programme for fans of all ages, including music and singing workshops, the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship and the ever-popular aqua ceilidh at the open air pool.

There will also be a concert in the town square featuring a mix of special festival guests and local artists.

Each night, there will be concerts in the town hall with acts including Flook, whose latest album Ancora is nominated for best album in the Radio 2 Folk Awards; the award-winning band Rura; and Shooglenifty, known for modernising traditional Scottish music, lined up to play.

Flook will play at Stonehaven Folk Festival in July
Shooglenifty will play at Stonehaven Folk Festival in July

‘Something for everybody’

Festival chairman Martin Kasprowicz is looking forward to welcoming fans back after a two-year absence.

He said: “For the main stage we have an impressive line-up of first-class acts with huge international reputations.

“There will be the usual array of fringe events over the weekend that will include workshops, the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships, free concerts in the Square, the Tradition Bearers Concert, and the world famous aqua ceilidh held in the town’s open air art deco pool.

“There will be something for everybody as the festival buzz returns to Stonehaven.”

The aqua ceilidh is always a hit at the Stonehaven Folk Festival. Photo by Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Stonehaven Folk Festival has been awarded a grant from Events Scotland to help re-establish the event post Covid.

The group has also just been named as one of the causes to benefit from the Midsummer Beer Happening, which returns to Stonehaven next month.

You can purchase tickets or view the full programme here.

 

