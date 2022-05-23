Stonehaven Folk Festival organisers ready to welcome music fans from around the world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Folk music fans from around the world have snapped up tickets for the return of a north-east festival.

Visitors from Germany, America and Israel are expected to descend on Stonehaven for the town’s folk festival from July 8-10.

The 32nd Stonehaven Folk Festival has a packed programme for fans of all ages, including music and singing workshops, the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship and the ever-popular aqua ceilidh at the open air pool.

There will also be a concert in the town square featuring a mix of special festival guests and local artists.

Each night, there will be concerts in the town hall with acts including Flook, whose latest album Ancora is nominated for best album in the Radio 2 Folk Awards; the award-winning band Rura; and Shooglenifty, known for modernising traditional Scottish music, lined up to play.

‘Something for everybody’

Festival chairman Martin Kasprowicz is looking forward to welcoming fans back after a two-year absence.

He said: “For the main stage we have an impressive line-up of first-class acts with huge international reputations.

“There will be the usual array of fringe events over the weekend that will include workshops, the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships, free concerts in the Square, the Tradition Bearers Concert, and the world famous aqua ceilidh held in the town’s open air art deco pool.

“There will be something for everybody as the festival buzz returns to Stonehaven.”

Stonehaven Folk Festival has been awarded a grant from Events Scotland to help re-establish the event post Covid.

The group has also just been named as one of the causes to benefit from the Midsummer Beer Happening, which returns to Stonehaven next month.

You can purchase tickets or view the full programme here.