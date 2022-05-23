Aberdeen housing support service found to not promote a ‘meaningful life’ following inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen housing support service found to not promote a ‘meaningful life’ following inspection

By Lauren Taylor
May 23, 2022, 7:32 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 7:33 pm
The Care Inspectorate rated the support service as "weak"
Inspectors have ordered an Aberdeen housing support service to make improvements after finding the environment did not promote “a meaningful life” for residents.

Living Ambitions Limited, in Aberdeen, has been ranked as “weak” following an unannounced visit from the Care Inspectorate.

The service provides housing support and care at home for adults and older people with learning disabilities.

Those supported live in a purpose-built complex of three buildings and live in either single or two-person accommodation. They also have a private back garden and staff are there to support them 24 hours a day.

During the visit, inspectors noted a lack of “timely” communication between staff and family members.

It was discovered that families and representatives were not always kept informed of changes in someone’s daily life.

As a result, it was found that some people may not be receiving the appropriate care and support they need.

Lack of activity led to ‘frustrations, anxiety, and distress’

According to the report, the service had “significant weaknesses” in supporting people’s wellbeing.

Inspectors found documents supporting the use of restraints were not detailed and interventions relied on verbal guidance – leading to confusion and inconsistent practices.

The report read: “We could not be confident that the least restrictive option had always been used to help keep people safe.

“Although the restrictions were implemented to promote safety, they did not always follow the principles of The Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000.”

Very few social outings or interactions were documented for residents, despite the easing of restrictions. Many have been unable to return to their pre-pandemic routine.

People would pass their time with “solitary and passive activities” such as puzzles, reading magazines and watching TV.

Inspectors believe this has led to “frustrations, anxiety, and distress” at times, with people not being supported to do things they enjoy.

Despite there being plans with detailed person-centered information, they do not state clearly how their needs would be met.

It was found that as a consequence, there was an “increased risk” that people were not receiving the safe care and support right for them.

‘Concerns around staff practices’

The report also revealed staff were not always following the best infection prevention and control for coronavirus.

Although Covid training has been issued and staff have been monitored, the guidance has not been updated.

There are also concerns about medication errors and the impact staff conflict is having on the supporting residents.

Inspectors felt that parts of the buildings were not welcoming or peaceful, stopping people from having a relaxing lifestyle.

Social spaces and gardens were found to be unwelcoming or unusable, meaning the environment does not promote a meaningful life.

Requirements issued

Due to the weak performance, several requirements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

By July 1, Living Ambitions must ensure positive outcomes for the people who use the service and they are “getting the most out of life”.

To do this the provider must improve communications and ensure staff are able to demonstrate a clear understanding of their role and responsibilities.

Workers must also ensure that the least restrictive option is used when restraining people to keep them safe and that personal plans are kept up to date.

Furthermore, management must make sure that infection protection procedures are followed and staff are trained appropriately.

Operator Lifeways has been approached for a comment.

