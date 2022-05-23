Martin Clunes to preside over World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Clunes to preside over World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen

By Katharine Hay, Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:45 pm
Martin Clunes smiling.
Martin Clunes

Actor and TV presenter Martin Clunes has been appointed as president of this year’s World Clydesdale Show.

Mr Clunes, best known for his roles in Doc Martin, Men Behaving Badly and Manhunt, has had a longstanding passion for horses.

He took over as president of the British Horse Society in June 2011 and made the 2010 ITV documentary series Horsepower followed by Heavy Horsepower in 2013, both of which reveal his fascination with the animals.

Mr Clunes will take on his role as president of the four-day show at P&J Live in Aberdeen, which will run October 20 to 23 this year.

It is set to bring more than 300 Clydesdale horses from all over the world and about 21,000 spectators together.

Mr Clunes owns two Clydesdales himself, Ronnie and Bruce, and they will be attending the show.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Clunes said: “I am really excited to be the president of this prestigious show.

“Like a lot of people, I get a gut punch when I see Clydesdale horses so to be present at a world show with horses from all over the world is just too exciting.

Clydesdale horses are expected to pull a large audience at P&J Live. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“I am also very happy to show my boys off and I’m crossing my fingers that they behave themselves.”

Commenting on his role, chief executive and director of the Clydesdale Show, Alisa Clark, said: “We are so very proud that Martin Clunes has agreed to be the World Clydesdale Show 2022 president.

“His love of horses and dedication to the Clydesdale Breed is tremendous and to be able to welcome the president of the British Horse Society as our president is a great honour.”

The first World Clydesdale Show was held in 2007 in Madison, Wisconsin, and since that date has only ever been held in the USA or Canada.

This year will be its first time in the UK.

In 2017, a group was set up to arrange for the show to be hosted Scotland, where Clydesdales are originally from.

