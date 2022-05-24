Vandals smash every window at Barclays bank in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every single window at an Aberdeen bank has been broken overnight.

Barclays on Union Street is shut today as repairs are carried out.

The culprits have smashed each window, including the door.

Police say the damage was done at around 4am on Tuesday, May 24.

It is not yet known who carried out the damage, but at 8.30am workmen were seen putting up safety stickers and clearing pieces of glass from the pavement.

A spokesman for Barclays said: “Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.

“We are working hard to get the Union Street branch open as soon as we possibly can.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 4am on Tuesday, 24 May, we received a report of damage to the windows of a business premises in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

