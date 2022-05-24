Motorists in Aberdeen warned of delays as resurfacing work starts on Market Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of a busy Aberdeen city centre street will close tonight for a fortnight.

Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays when resurfacing works being on Market Street.

The southbound carriageway will be fully shut between Commercial Quay and North Esplanade West between 7pm-6am, Monday to Friday.

However during the day, one lane will be open from 6am-7pm.

The work is due to be finished until June 7.

The alternative route is Guild Street, College Street, South College Street, North Esplanade West.

A full list of road closures in Aberdeen this week can be found here.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our Facebook group here.