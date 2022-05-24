Aberdeen man Ruaraidh Jack, 37, reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has been reported missing.

Police have launched an appeal for the public’s assistance to trace Ruaraidh Jack, who was last seen in the city’s John Street area in the early hours of this morning.

The 37-year-old has been described as 5ft 4in, of slim build and with green eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Jack, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20220524-0121.