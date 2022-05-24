Aberdeen man Ruaraidh Jack, 37, reported missing By Denny Andonova May 24, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 1:02 pm 0 Ruaraidh Jack has been reported missing from Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Aberdeen man has been reported missing. Police have launched an appeal for the public’s assistance to trace Ruaraidh Jack, who was last seen in the city’s John Street area in the early hours of this morning. The 37-year-old has been described as 5ft 4in, of slim build and with green eyes and short brown hair. Anyone who may have seen Mr Jack, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20220524-0121. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pensioner with dementia reported missing after travelling to Aberdeen has been found Vandals smash every window at Barclays bank in Aberdeen Man, 31, to appear in court following ‘serious’ sex assault in Aberdeen Cyclist taken to hospital after collapsing on Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen