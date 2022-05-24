Four students rescued after getting lost in fog on Ben Macdui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four students rescued after getting lost in fog on Ben Macdui

By Mike Merritt
May 24, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 3:48 pm
The four students got into difficulty on Ben Macdui
Four students were rescued in thick fog off Britain’s second highest mountain early today.

The men were on a hike on 4,295ft high Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms when they got disorientated in the conditions.

It was a long night for the four members of Braemar Mountain Rescue Team who went to their aid, after the alarm was raised around 9pm on Monday.

The moment we located 4 persons lost last night in the fog on Ben Macdui. (Or maybe it’s a space ship landing..?)A…

“The group were not confident of navigating from where they were in the conditions,” said Braemar MRT operations manager Malcolm MacIntyre.

“They made it to Sappers Bothy – which is about 200 metres (656ft) below the summit. It is more a ruin than a bothy but it gave us a location to reach them.”

Using an Argocat all terrain vehicle the group were safely taken off the mountain, with the team returning to base at 5.30am today.

Police mountain rescue coordinator Inspector Matt Smith said: “Officers were called to reports of four people unable to find their way off Ben Macdui, Aviemore, at around 8pm on Monday May 23.

“The Mountain Rescue Team attended and the walkers were walked back down.”

