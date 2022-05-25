Fears McDonalds drive-thru near Aberdeen ambulance base could cause traffic jams ‘leading to a preventable death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears McDonalds drive-thru near Aberdeen ambulance base could cause traffic jams ‘leading to a preventable death’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
The proposed new McDonald's has already come under fire from locals. Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team.

Concerns have been raised that a new McDonald’s drive-thru in Aberdeen could have a “catastrophic” impact on the neighbouring ambulance base.

The global fast food giant wants to build a new restaurant on the junction of Ashgrove Road West and North Anderson Drive.

If the plans are given the go-ahead, the former Rosehill Day Centre would be demolished to make way for the huge new drive-thru.

So far 43 residents have objected to the proposal in just three weeks.

This aerial image from Google Maps pinpoints the site in question and the ambulance base.

‘Seconds and minutes can have an impact…’

McDonald’s insists the “multi-million-pound” project can not be completed anywhere else in the Granite City.

But Carl Elliot said the new drive-thru would have a dire impact on the Scottish Ambulance Service – as their station is located across the road from the site.

He said: “Any congestion along Ashgrove Road West, but particularly at the junction with Anderson Drive, will have the impact of delaying the ambulance service.

“In a role where seconds and minutes can have a significant impact on the outcomes for patients, permitting the development of this drive-thru restaurant could contribute to an otherwise preventable death.”

Aberdeen Ambulance Station at Ashgrove Road West. Picture by Kath Flannery

Fears about gulls and rats

Mr Elliot also raised concerns about the increase in litter and said it could attract unwanted pests.

He said: “Locally there are issues with nuisance caused by rats, gulls and foxes.

“Permitted development would only amplify these issues, causing more distress to those living locally.”

He also suggested that the spot could have been transformed into a “vibrant community hub” instead.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been notified of the plans as a neighbour, but is yet to register any comment for or against the scheme.

Rosehill Day Centre was previously used as a walk-through Covid testing centre. Picture by Kirstie Topp.

Ashgrove Road West McDonald’s could harm health of youngsters

Resident James Stewart lives near the site.

He said the new McDonald’s would have a “detrimental impact on the health of the many young children and families” there, and on “the wider population at large”.

He said he was worried about the close distance from the diner to Northfield Academy and Cornhill School.

Mr Stewart added: “McDonald’s will certainly cause a massive negative impact on the overall wellbeing of the children.”

Meanwhile he raised concerns about the impact the famous name would have on local businesses.

He said that jobs created at the new restaurant “will be at the expense of these smaller businesses in the food and hospitality sector”.

Traffic chaos prediction

Alistair Robertshaw also lives nearby and said: “Locating a fast food restaurant alongside Aberdeen’s main hospital raises ethical questions.”

He also said the new drive-thru would bring “additional traffic, potentially throughout 24 hours, to an area which already has some fundamental traffic management problems”.

Motorists wait at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Bridge of Don back in June 2020. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

McFlurry of complaints

Tomasz Fengler said he was “absolutely shocked with the idea” and branded it “ridiculous” while Emma Robb said the new restaurant would be “a hive for anti-social behaviour”.

Aberdeen Civic Society also slammed the plans.

The group states: “It will diminish the current environmental quality in a residential area by increasing air pollution due to more car traffic.”

The former Covid testing centre on Ashgrove Road West is earmarked for a new McDonald’s. Picture supplied by design team

Some are in favour of Ashgrove Road West McDonald’s…

However three residents have written to the local authority in support of the development.

Brian Cowie thinks it would bring “plenty jobs and opportunities”.

Melissa Henderson said the restaurant would “save on deliveries or having to go to town for a takeaway”.

And David Gibson noted it would be “good to have a place open close to home early in the morning for a nice coffee before work”.

Rosehill Day Centre could be knocked down for the Ashgrove Road West McDonald’s

Have your say on Ashgrove Road West McDonald’s!

The building was formerly a centre for autistic adults, but Aberdeen City Council put it on the market in 2017.

It was most recently used as a Covid testing centre during the pandemic.

If the plan is approved, it would be the fast food chain’s sixth restaurant in the city.

You can view the planning application and comment on it here.

