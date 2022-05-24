Banchory sports group outlines plans after funding success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory sports group outlines plans after funding success

By Chris Cromar
May 24, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:08 pm
Movement Evolution Scotland received £6,000 in funding.

An Aberdeenshire not-for-profit group that was set up to ensure children have the opportunity to access quality movement education and a wide variety of sports have outlined their plans after receiving £6,000 worth of national funding.

Movement Evolution Scotland, which is based in Banchory, received the money from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland in partnership with SportScotland.

The funding will be used as part of a project to create The Movement Bothy, which is currently under constriction and will see two 40ft shipping containers being linked together by a large canopy space in the middle.

The organisation’s aim is to promote physical movement and sports, as well as supporting the development of children and young people to become competent and confident movers for life.

The Movement Bothy will offer a range of activities, including regular classes, holiday camps and birthday parties.

It will be a development which will grow over time, with the aims of becoming a space to inspire and develop movement for all members and participants.

They also deliver activities at major events, as well as for schools, youth groups and holiday camps.

Mountain Evolution Scotland said they are eager to start working with more children and young people as soon as possible.

‘Really grateful for the support’

Director and coach Louise Hastie said: “We are really grateful for the support from the National Lottery to help this project become a reality.

“Since the video was made we are now onsite, groundwork has been completed and the shipping containers are in place.

“We are currently delivering 13 regular classes per week ranging from The Movement Bothy, from Tough Monkees for Tots, to Parkour and Youth Strength and Conditioning.

“However, we are still raising the remaining funds for the steel framed roof to be added to protect us from the elements.”

