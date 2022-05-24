Banchory sports group outlines plans after funding success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire not-for-profit group that was set up to ensure children have the opportunity to access quality movement education and a wide variety of sports have outlined their plans after receiving £6,000 worth of national funding.

Movement Evolution Scotland, which is based in Banchory, received the money from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland in partnership with SportScotland.

The funding will be used as part of a project to create The Movement Bothy, which is currently under constriction and will see two 40ft shipping containers being linked together by a large canopy space in the middle.

The organisation’s aim is to promote physical movement and sports, as well as supporting the development of children and young people to become competent and confident movers for life.

The Movement Bothy will offer a range of activities, including regular classes, holiday camps and birthday parties.

It will be a development which will grow over time, with the aims of becoming a space to inspire and develop movement for all members and participants.

They also deliver activities at major events, as well as for schools, youth groups and holiday camps.

Mountain Evolution Scotland said they are eager to start working with more children and young people as soon as possible.

‘Really grateful for the support’

Director and coach Louise Hastie said: “We are really grateful for the support from the National Lottery to help this project become a reality.

“Since the video was made we are now onsite, groundwork has been completed and the shipping containers are in place.

“We are currently delivering 13 regular classes per week ranging from The Movement Bothy, from Tough Monkees for Tots, to Parkour and Youth Strength and Conditioning.

“However, we are still raising the remaining funds for the steel framed roof to be added to protect us from the elements.”