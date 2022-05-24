Pensioner with dementia reported missing after travelling to Aberdeen has been found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner who was reported missing after getting off a bus in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

Thomas Phillips went missing at around 1.30pm on Tuesday at the bus station on Guild Street.

The 78-year-old left his home in Oxgangs Park, Edinburgh, earlier in the day and took the bus to Aberdeen.

It was believed he may have gone towards the railway station looking for a taxi.

Police have now confirmed Mr Phillips has been traced safe and well and thanked everyone who helped with the earlier appeal.