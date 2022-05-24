A96 blocked following crash involving small lorry and vehicle towing livestock By Lottie Hood May 24, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:34 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was blocked between Pitcaple and Oyne following a two-vehicle crash. Police confirmed the vehicles involved were a small lorry and a vehicle towing a trailer transporting livestock. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The incident happened just before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon but was dealt with within about half an hour. Traffic has returned to normal following the incident. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 24 police were called to a report of a 2-vehicle crash on the A96 between Pitcaple and Oyne. “The crash involved a small lorry and a vehicle towing a trailer carrying livestock.” “No serious injuries were reported and the road fully reopened around 3.15pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two people taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash on A96 between Inverurie and Huntly Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith for 11 weeks Weekend court roll – a man cleared of murder and a killer drink-driver jailed £345,000 resurfacing project to start on A96 north of Huntly