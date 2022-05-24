A96 blocked following crash involving small lorry and vehicle towing livestock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was blocked between Pitcaple and Oyne following a two-vehicle crash.

Police confirmed the vehicles involved were a small lorry and a vehicle towing a trailer transporting livestock.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon but was dealt with within about half an hour.

Traffic has returned to normal following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 24 police were called to a report of a 2-vehicle crash on the A96 between Pitcaple and Oyne.

“No serious injuries were reported and the road fully reopened around 3.15pm.”