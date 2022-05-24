Police appeal for witnesses over ‘wilful fire-raising’ in Banff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire at a derelict toilet block at Scotstown, near Banff.

The fire was started in a derelict toilet block situated on the Banff Links, close to the caravan park.

The fire was started at the block sometime between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday May 15.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the “wilful fire-raising” as the inquiry continues.

A police spokesman said: “I am looking to see if there was anyone in the area at the specified time, I aware this area is popular with dog walkers.

“If you were in the area around this time and saw anything suspicious then please contact 101 quoting incident 20220515-1051.”

Fire and police services also responded to a wildfire near Banff Bridge on Monday morning which took 12 hours to extinguish.