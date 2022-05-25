Investigation under way after rabbit killed at Aberdeen supermarket’s car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a rabbit was killed in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following the incident near Sainsbury’s last night.

Posts on social media suggest customers saw a group of people acting suspiciously next to an overturned basket at the supermarket’s car park – with the rabbit trapped in it.

While the incident hasn’t been reported to the Scottish SPCA yet, officers have launched an appeal for information to help trace those responsible for the death of the animal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers in Aberdeen received a report of animal cruelty on Tuesday, May 24, following the death of a rabbit on Garthdee Road.

“Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Concerns about the Rabbit roundabout

The Scottish SPCA has previously raised concerns about the growing population of rabbits at the Garthdee roundabout, which could potentially lead to traffic accidents.

The animals have become somewhat of a “local landmark” with people often throwing vegetables out of their vehicle window onto the grass at the roundabout to feed them.

However, the watchdog has warned that while they might be a much-loved attraction in the city, motorists in the area should be careful to avoid putting the rabbits at risk.