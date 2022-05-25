Traffic builds up as resurfacing work begins on Aberdeen’s Market Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queues of traffic are building up on Market Street in Aberdeen due to roadworks.

A stretch of the southbound carriageway, between Commerical Quay and North Esplanade West, is being resurfaced.

During the day, only one lane will be open from 6am-7pm and it is completely closed overnight.

Already, there have been long tailbacks and congestion.

Workers have been making a start digging up the road in one of the lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to find another route, or use the council’s suggested diversion of Guild Street, College Street, South College Street, North Esplanade West.

The work is due to be finished until June 7.

