Traffic builds up as resurfacing work begins on Aberdeen’s Market Street By Cameron Roy May 25, 2022, 10:47 am 0 Long queues on the section of the road that is undergoing works. Picture by Paul Glendell 25/05/2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Queues of traffic are building up on Market Street in Aberdeen due to roadworks. A stretch of the southbound carriageway, between Commerical Quay and North Esplanade West, is being resurfaced. During the day, only one lane will be open from 6am-7pm and it is completely closed overnight. Already, there have been long tailbacks and congestion. Busy traffic during rush hour on the first day of roadworks. Picture by Paul Glendell 25/05/2022. Workers have been making a start digging up the road in one of the lanes. Motorists are encouraged to find another route, or use the council’s suggested diversion of Guild Street, College Street, South College Street, North Esplanade West. The work is due to be finished until June 7. Works are currently underway on Market street. Picture by Paul Glendell 25/05/2022. A full list of road closures in Aberdeen this week can be found here. For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our Facebook group here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close