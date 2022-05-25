Thousands of model aircraft take to the sky to set new world record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Model aircraft enthusiasts from around the north-east have helped set a new world record.

Members of the Aberdeen and District Soarers Club took part in the British Model Aircraft Association’s attempt to have the most models in the air at the same time.

A total of 263 clubs across the UK took part in the attempt, with 3,109 models in the air at noon on May 15.

This means they smashed the previous recover of 178, believed to have been set in the US in the 1990s.

In Aberdeen, there were 11 planes in the sky at the time.

Murat Kece, from the Aberdeen and District Soarers Club, said it had been a carefully planned operation involving many different model types.

The 60-year-old, from Milltimber, said: “We have never done anything like this before.

“We usually restrict the numbers of planes in the air. If you have too many you can cause confusion and chaos.

“We had to plan the event very carefully.

Waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records

“Motor gliders went first because they could stay in the sky the longest. Then the fixed-wing aircraft. Then hand-launched planes. And lastly the drones.

“They all then had to come back down in reverse order, with the drones coming down first.”

The record attempt was organised to mark the centenary of the British Model Aircraft Association and was monitored by the World Air Sports Federation to ensure all criteria were met.

Model aircraft enthusiasts across the country are now waiting to see if their record will get the official confirmation from Guinness that the record will stand.

Douglas Argo, 63, from Angusfield, also attended the event in Aberdeen.

He said: “I’ve been in the club just about a year. It was a very enjoyable occasion.

“It gets you out and about into the open air.

“I am still a novice but I would recommend new people to join.”

To find out more about the club, visit their Facebook page.