Councillors refuse plan for new 60-bed care home in Banchory

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 31, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 5:21 pm
An artist impression of the proposed new Banchory care home
Plans for a new 60-bed care home in Banchory could still get the go ahead despite being refused by councillors earlier today.

Priory CC24 Ltd applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build a new two-storey care home just off Provost Webster Road.

The facility would have marked the fifth and final phase of the masterplan that was previously approved in August 2017.

This included 130 homes, Banchory Sports Village and retail units – all of which have now been built.

The application was considered by the Marr area committee today.

This image from the care home planning documents show where the new facility would be located.

Why was the plan for the Banchory care home refused?

Councillor Eileen Durno moved a motion to refuse the plan as she was “not convinced” the layout, size and design of the building was right.

She said: “I don’t doubt that we will need accommodation for care of the elderly or whoever needs assisted care in a home or retirement village, I just do not feel comfortable with the layout and design of this building.”

After a brief debate, the application was unanimously refused.

What happens next?

But the care home could still get built despite being turned down by councillors.

As the application previously received planning permission in principle the developers can now appeal to the Scottish Government.

Should ministers grant the proposal the committee’s refusal would be overturned and the new facility would be given the green light.

The new two-storey facility in Banchory would have provided care for up to 60 residents
What were the plans for Banchory care home?

The proposed new care home would have had activity rooms, lounges, a cinema room, dining rooms and a garden space for residents to enjoy.

Floor plans show the building layout would have placed residents in small “neighbourhood” wings of 10 over the two floors.

Staff rooms, a kitchen space and laundry facilities were to be built at a lower ground level.

Access to the new care home was to be formed from Provost Webster Road and the Oakland’s residential development.

Residents also raised concerns

Six local residents had written to the council before the meeting to object to the plans.

They raised concerns about the scale of the proposed building, road safety and overlooking on nearby properties.

But despite these concerns council planners had recommended the plan be approved.

They said the proposal would “provide a community facility, without impacting on the character of the area or the amenity to a level worthy of refusal”.

