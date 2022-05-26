Countdown on for the return of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Countdown on for the return of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:25 am
The Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games last took place in 2019.
The Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games last took place in 2019.

Crowds are expected to descend on Oldmeldrum next month for the return of the “Sunshine Games”.

Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games will take place on June 18 for the first time since 2019.

Celebrating its 92nd anniversary this year, the games had only ever been cancelled for the Aberdeen typhoid outbreak in 1964 before Covid.

The Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2017. Picture: Colin Rennie

Visitors can look forward to the usual array of heavyweight and lightweight events, tug o’war, Highland dancing and piping competitions.

Former president of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, Jim Brown will formally open this year’s event at the town’s Pleasure Park.

Fun for all ages

Among the sporting events on offer will be the caber toss, which this year forms part of the British Caber Championship.

The mace o’er the banner competition is also on the agenda for pipers, along with the drum major’s display and the ever-popular massed pipe band performances.

At 2pm, the Meldrum Five Miler race will take place, as well as a one mile kids race.

The event will also see performances from professional wrestlers WrestleZone, as well as displays from a dog agility team, Ellon’s Dance Spirit Group and Oldmeldrum Karate Club.

Elsewhere, magician Dean Spruce will be showing off his tricks, while there will be a display by a number of pipe bands.

Highland dancers performing at the Meldrum Games back in 2016. Picture: Kenny Elrick

‘Everything’s fallen into place again’

Gordon Forsyth, secretary of the Oldmeldrum Sports Committee, said he was pleased that “everything’s fallen into place again”.

“It’ll be nice to see some people again after the last few years,” he said. “The athletes have all been waiting for two and a bit years to get back into competing, it’s been a tough break for them.

“Folk are just keen to meet up with old friends and seeing folk they haven’t seen over the past two years.”

On the Friday night, a dinner dance will take place to kick off the festivities.

After all the fun of the games is over, a Saturday night marquee disco will take place for over 18s. Tickets will be available on the door.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]