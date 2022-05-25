Police appeal for missing teen Keatyn Lawson last seen in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are for help to trace a missing teenager last seen in Aberdeen city centre.

Keatyn Lawson was last seen at about 1pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the 17-year-old’s whereabouts.

Keatyn is described as being 5ft 4ins, with short brown hair.

When last seen was wearing a beige/black Adidas top, blue jogging bottoms with white Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20220518-2016.