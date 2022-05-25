Bus lane closed on Aberdeen’s Auchmill Road due to collapsed manhole By Cameron Roy May 25, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 7:56 pm 0 The bus lane has been closed. Picture by Kenny Elrick 25/05/2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A lane of a major Aberdeen road is shut due to a collapsed manhole cover. Aberdeen City Council has announced the bus lane on Auchmill Road is shut, near Auchmill Terrace, due to the problem. It is impacting traffic heading into the city. The surface water manhole has collapsed and caused the lane closure. Picture by Kenny Elrick 25/05/2022. Repairs are expected to be carried out this evening. Auchmill Road only fully reopened to traffic last week after years of work on the new Haudagain bypass. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Traffic builds up as resurfacing work begins on Aberdeen’s Market Street Motorists in Aberdeen warned of delays as resurfacing work starts on Market Street Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week