Bus lane closed on Aberdeen’s Auchmill Road due to collapsed manhole

A lane of a major Aberdeen road is shut due to a collapsed manhole cover.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the bus lane on Auchmill Road is shut, near Auchmill Terrace, due to the problem.

It is impacting traffic heading into the city.

Repairs are expected to be carried out this evening.

Auchmill Road only fully reopened to traffic last week after years of work on the new Haudagain bypass.