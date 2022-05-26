Watch: Musician and storyteller Dr Doric creates song to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Musician and storyteller Dr Doric creates song to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Lottie Hood
May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 2:28 pm

A north-east musician and film-maker has composed a song to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Don Carney – also known as Dr Doric – was inspired to mark Queen’s 70 years on the throne in recognition of the “icon” she is.

The retired academic and award-winning filmmaker performs at events sharing music, story-telling and sometimes even a little magic.

He will be performing at jubilee events next week and decided to tell a little of the Queen’s story through a song many can sing along and dance to.

Creating something topical and unique

Mr Carney has made hundreds of hours of educational footage on Doric and traditional farming and fishing in the north-east. 

Combining his passion for music and preserving heritage, he hopes his song will resonate with people in the area.

The 75-year-old, from Westhill, actually created the tune for God Bless You, Your Majesty a while ago before coming up with the words more recently.

He said: “It was just sitting there I hadn’t done nothing with it I just thought I’m going to see if I can put some words to the tune.

“The words were dead easy to come to. A part of music is story telling for me, I just started storytelling in each verse almost in an incremental way.”

Mr Carney has been passionate about music since he was in his teens, after seeing two guitarists got while on a camping holiday in Ullapool.

Don Carney is looking forward to playing his song at various jubilee events, and believes it will resonate with people. Picture: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He got the bug for entertaining, picked up a guitar and can now play several different instruments. He played in a band for 45 years before going solo, describing it as a “fine hobby”.

The grandfather-of-two particularly enjoys creating songs that are topical, such as Covid – and of course, now, the jubilee.

The Queen is ‘an inspiration to us all’

Admitting he was a definite royalist, the musician said he was excited about the Queen’s big anniversary.

“It’s a huge, huge event,” he said. “I think what she has done is incredible and a great example to us all because she hasn’t dodged all the terrors of life. She’s had the same ups and downs like everybody else and she’s come through it and kept going.

“She’s just an inspiration to us all just at her age as well and the great devotion she’s had for this country and the commonwealth as well.”

Performing at a couple of charity events for the jubilee week, Mr Carney said he would wait to see what people’s reaction to the song was.

Mr Carney added: “I’ll just put it into my repertoire and see what people think about it because if they don’t like the words they can still dance to it.

“I tried it out on my family and my wife is my biggest critic, she’s my quality controller, and I sung it to her and she said ‘Oooh that’s nae bad’.

“If I get the ‘It’s nae bad’ line from her then it’s good enough for me.”

“I think they can take the story that I’m telling about the Queen they can affiliate with it, it’s part of what they know about her as well. I’m sure the feelings within the song will be the feelings that they have for the Queen as well.

“So it’s just a bit of celebration and something significant you know. Because they’ll never see this again.”

