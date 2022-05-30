‘Once lost it is gone forever’: Hundreds fight to save woods as plans for 250 new Peterculter homes go before council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans for 250 new Peterculter homes will come under scrutiny by councillors this week – after attracting hundreds of complaints.

First Endeavour LLP has applied to Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to expand the Aberdeen suburb with houses and community facilities.

The development would lie next to Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road, on land that is currently in use by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre.

Almost 300 angry residents have written to the local authority calling for the scheme to be rejected.

Why are residents objecting to new Peterculter homes?

Aberdeen City Council received 295 objections with people saying it is an “inappropriate” location of “overwhelming” size.

They also said it would damage protected woodland and lead to pressures on facilities in the village such as the primary school, medical practice and dentist.

One objector, Dolina Evans, said the development would be a “blot on the landscape”.

Gareth Ladd believes the new houses would “irrecoverably damage the woodland”.

Peterculter resident Poppy Moir raised concerns about the impact on the environment.

She added: “There are many animals and birds in the woods and they should not be disturbed to build more houses.”

Conservation charity hits out

Meanwhile the Woodland Trust said it “strongly objects” to the proposal due to the direct loss of ancient woodland.

The group said a “particular concern” was the loss of three hectares of the woods to allow the construction of the access road to the site.

They noted that any developments in ancient woodlands can have an impact on nesting birds, mammals and reptiles, and would also disrupt “valuable” habitats.

A study commissioned by the developers revealed that red squirrels, badgers and bats had been found on the site.

‘Irreplaceable habitat’ would be wiped out

In its objection the Woodland Trust said: “Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat, once lost it is gone forever.

“We will continue to oppose this proposal unless suitable mitigation measures can be implemented to protect the ancient woodlands on site.”

And Culter Community Council said it had “major concerns” over the proposed Tillyoch scheme.

What does new Peterculter homes developer say?

In planning documents First Endeavour LLP said it wanted to provide a “high-quality development set within an established and attractive landscape setting”.

They said that the surrounding woodland would be incorporated into the design while creating open spaces and landscaping for new residents, adding that the woods to the southeast of the site would be “protected and preserved”.

The new residential development is expected to feature a mix of house types with developers stating it would provide homes for first time buyers, families and elderly residents.

Did anyone support the scheme?

Just four letters of support were submitted backing the plan, welcoming a boost to the area.

Members of the local authority’s planning committee will meet at the Town House on Wednesday for a pre-determination hearing to discuss the proposal.

The hearing will give objectors the developers the chance to have their say on the plans.

What will happen after the meeting?

A final decision on the development will not be made at the hearing, but a report on the matter with a recommendation is expected to go before the planning committee at a later date.

Pre-determination hearings are usually held before any major developments are discussed by council officials, and have previously been arranged for the Dons’ Kingsford stadium plans, and Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf course.