Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash in Portsoy By Michelle Henderson May 25, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 5:23 pm Fire crews are attending a car on fire. Picture by Chris Sumner. Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Portsoy today. The incident happened on Seafield Street shortly after 3.30pm. Police, fire and paramedics teams attended the incident, which partially blocked the street. Two fire crews from Banff and Macduff were dispatched to the scene, and worked to make the vehicles safe. Meanwhile, police assisted with traffic management. A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a two vehicle crash on Seafield Street, Portsoy at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, 25 May, 2022. "Police assisted with traffic management."