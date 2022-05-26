Animal blessing service returns to Aberdeen church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Animal blessing service returns to Aberdeen church

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 9:05 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:53 am
The annual animal blessing service at Craigiebuckler Church Hall has included all types of small pets over the years. Picture: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Animal lovers can take their pets to a special blessing service at an Aberdeen church next month.

Craigiebuckler Church has held an animal blessing service for more than 20 years, although the last two were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Rev Kenneth Petrie believes pets became more important than ever during lockdown, providing vital company for their owners.

He hopes people will bring their beloved animals along to the service in the church hall on June 12 at 3pm.

Rev Petrie said: “During these long months of lockdown and restrictions, people with pets appreciated more than ever their therapeutic value. In fact, many of these without an animal companion went out and acquired one.

Pets have become even more important to us over the last couple of years, so Rev Petrie hopes people will join the Craigiebuckler Church blessing service. Picture: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“I am hoping that all those people will express their appreciation of the stress relieving value of their animals by bringing them to the blessing service this year.”

It is mostly dogs that are taken along, but in the past lizards, tortoises and cats have all taken part.

Around 30-40 people normally attend, and Rev Petrie invited anyone with a pet – that can be put in a suitable carrier – to come along.

