Animal blessing service returns to Aberdeen church

Animal lovers can take their pets to a special blessing service at an Aberdeen church next month.

Craigiebuckler Church has held an animal blessing service for more than 20 years, although the last two were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Rev Kenneth Petrie believes pets became more important than ever during lockdown, providing vital company for their owners.

He hopes people will bring their beloved animals along to the service in the church hall on June 12 at 3pm.

Rev Petrie said: “During these long months of lockdown and restrictions, people with pets appreciated more than ever their therapeutic value. In fact, many of these without an animal companion went out and acquired one.

“I am hoping that all those people will express their appreciation of the stress relieving value of their animals by bringing them to the blessing service this year.”

It is mostly dogs that are taken along, but in the past lizards, tortoises and cats have all taken part.

Around 30-40 people normally attend, and Rev Petrie invited anyone with a pet – that can be put in a suitable carrier – to come along.