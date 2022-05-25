37-year-old woman charged in connection to vandalism of business premises on Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged in connection with the vandalism of business premises in Aberdeen.

The 37-year-old is due to appear in court in Glasgow tomorrow, charged on four vandalism charges spanning three cities.

The woman, who has not been named by police, has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged incident on Union Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday, May 24.

On Tuesday, it was reported that windows had been smashed on the Barclay’s Bank premises on Union Street in the city centre.

The woman has also been charged with incidents on Princes Street, Edinburgh on Monday, May 23 and Argyle Street and Waterloo Street in Glasgow on Friday, May 20.

She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, May 26.