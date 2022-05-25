Missing teen last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well By Michelle Henderson May 25, 2022, 10:58 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:15 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have traced a missing teenager who was last seen in Aberdeen. Craig Conway, 17, was last seen in the Craibstone Park area of the city around 10.15am on Tuesday. Officers confirmed that Mr Conway has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their help. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing 37-year-old man from Peterculter has been found Police appeal for missing teen Keatyn Lawson last seen in Aberdeen Aberdeen man Ruaraidh Jack, 37, reported missing traced safe and well Pensioner with dementia reported missing after travelling to Aberdeen has been found