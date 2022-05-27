Soldier takes on marathon to help rebuild storm-hit Fraserburgh Heritage Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soldier takes on marathon to help rebuild storm-hit Fraserburgh Heritage Centre

By Denny Andonova
May 27, 2022, 10:12 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:05 pm
Jake Noble will run the Edinburgh Marathon to raise cash for Fraserburgh Heritage Centre
Jake Noble decided to brave the Edinburgh marathon to raise cash for storm-hit Fraserburgh Heritage Centre. Picture by DCT Media.

A determined soldier will put his resilience to a test this weekend as he takes on the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Fraserburgh Heritage Centre.

Born and bred in the Broch, Jake Noble was determined to come to the aid of the award-winning visitor attraction after it was nearly destroyed in Storm Arwen.

The museum suffered devastating damages when the roof of the building was almost completely ripped off – exposing hundreds of irreplaceable artefacts to the elements.

Volunteers of the Fraserburgh Heritage Society have since been hard at work, raising thousands to restore the museum from scratch and bring it back to life.

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre ‘keystone to ancestry’

As his great uncle had donated one of the most popular exhibits – the last working yole boat to leave the Broadsea shore – Mr Noble said his family has always had a special connection with the centre.

And now, he is pulling on his running shoes for the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday to give back to the charity he holds dear to his heart.

Jake Noble (left) doing the Washington DC Marathon to raise money for charity Combat Stress.

The 28-year-old, who serves with the third battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, said: “There is always a bit of pressure because people are relying on you, but I wanted to do the marathon for charity and for something that will benefit the Broch.

“I’ve always thought very highly of the heritage centre for everything they do. We used to go there as kids and they now take very good care of our family yole boat so I wanted to give something back.

“They really are the keystone to our ancestry and I’m just trying to raise as much money as I possibly can to help them rebuild after the damage from the storm.”

Storm Arwen caused devastating damage

While most collections made a “remarkable escape” from the furious gusts, some of the items were completely destroyed and others left in desperate need of repair.

The entire exhibition area within the building also requires full refurbishment as all of the structures which have been put up in the last 20 years will need to be replaced.

The Centre has now been cleared of debris, for which grateful thanks is due to Aberdeenshire Council (see pictures). …

Posted by Fraserburgh Heritage Centre on Sunday, 12 December 2021

Volunteers have so far raised nearly £10,000 to fund the restoration of the museum, however, charity co-director Barry Scott said there is still a lot more to be done.

Volunteers had been unable to even enter the building up until recently as the structure was deemed unstable due to the extensive damage to the roof.

But as members finally got the opportunity to return to the museum in February, Mr Scott is now hoping they will be able to start the revamp within the next few months.

Community rallies to rebuild museum ‘from scratch’

He said the overwhelming support from the local community and Mr Noble is a real testimony of the incredible resilience of the town.

Mr Scott added: “We were very pleasantly surprised that somebody as young as Jake would take something like this upon himself.

“We are all volunteers here – we do it in our own time and at our own cost – and having people react and respond the way the people in the Broch have, makes it all worthwhile.

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre board of directors and volunteers (L to R) Bob Watt, Benny Noble, Elma Goodlad, Linda Watt and Barry Scott. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

“It encourages us (to) want to do it again and reinvent the heritage centre in a new phase, to build on our first experience and move forward from it.

“I’m hoping that people in the Broch will get behind us once we know what the process is going to be and help rebuild the heritage of the town.”

People can donate to support the Fraserburgh Heritage Centre by visiting Mr Noble’s GoFundMe page.

