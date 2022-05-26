Aberdeen flat plans approved – but only if developers install EV chargers at every parking space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen flat plans approved – but only if developers install EV chargers at every parking space

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:15 pm
The vacant Millbank House on Hardgate. Picture by Kirstie Topp.
The vacant Millbank House on Hardgate. Picture by Kirstie Topp.

A former Aberdeen mental health centre will be turned into flats – but only if developers install electric vehicle charging points at every space in the car park.

Assurance Homes Ltd’s proposal to create 10 new apartments in Millbank House on Hardgate went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

The scheme was rubber-stamped only after the discussion turned towards the future of the planet.

Questioning the mere one charging point proposed for the seven-space car park, Neil Copland was told by officials this was “sufficient” for the block.

Plea for Millbank House EV chargers

Planners said that one was the minimum Aberdeen City Council looks for in line with 2017 guidance.

The SNP’s John Cooke suggested the five-year old guidance be overruled in the face of the ongoing climate crisis.

He said: “Time is moving on, we are in a climate emergency.

“There are very few EV charging points around the city.

“If you want to encourage people to get electric cars, they need to be able to charge them.”

Councillor John Cooke celebrates his re-election. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Councillor John Cooke celebrates his re-election earlier this month. Picture by Scott Baxter

He added: “If you’re digging up the car park to lay the cables for one space, it makes more sense to put in cabling for all of them.”

Mr Cooke suggested this would save “all sorts of hassle” should more points need added in the future.

Let us know if you agree with the councillors in our comments section at the foot of this article

Would EV chargers make Millbank House flats more attractive?

Councillor Lynn Thomson said the move could help entice new residents.

She explained: “I actually think for these flats it would be a selling point to have EV infrastructure.

“As somebody who has lived in a flat for most of her life, I often wondered how would I charge an electric car if I had to get one, because the charging options for people who live in flats and tenements are very limited.”

It comes after the SNP pledged £25 million towards electric vehicle chargers ahead of their successful council election campaign. 

The committee unanimously agreed to approve the application – with the amended condition.

The former mental health centre will be transformed into 10 new flats. Picture by Kirstie Topp.
EV chargers will be installed in the Millbank House car park. Picture by Kirstie Topp.

How will Millbank House be transformed?

Social charity VSA sold Millbank House about six months ago and it has lain empty since.

Four flats will now be created on the ground floor, with five on the first floor and one in the attic space.

Seven of the new apartments will have one bedroom while the remaining three will have two bedrooms.

Fox concerns given the brush off

Neighbours were worried about foxes living around Millbank House. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team, and fox image from Shutterstock

Seven residents had objected to the proposal, raising various concerns.

Objectors even voiced their worries about the impact on a family of foxes spotted around the site.

But council planners backed the proposal.

You can watch the discussion here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]