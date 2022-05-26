Aberdeen flat plans approved – but only if developers install EV chargers at every parking space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Aberdeen mental health centre will be turned into flats – but only if developers install electric vehicle charging points at every space in the car park.

Assurance Homes Ltd’s proposal to create 10 new apartments in Millbank House on Hardgate went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

The scheme was rubber-stamped only after the discussion turned towards the future of the planet.

Questioning the mere one charging point proposed for the seven-space car park, Neil Copland was told by officials this was “sufficient” for the block.

Plea for Millbank House EV chargers

Planners said that one was the minimum Aberdeen City Council looks for in line with 2017 guidance.

The SNP’s John Cooke suggested the five-year old guidance be overruled in the face of the ongoing climate crisis.

He said: “Time is moving on, we are in a climate emergency.

“There are very few EV charging points around the city.

“If you want to encourage people to get electric cars, they need to be able to charge them.”

He added: “If you’re digging up the car park to lay the cables for one space, it makes more sense to put in cabling for all of them.”

Mr Cooke suggested this would save “all sorts of hassle” should more points need added in the future.

Would EV chargers make Millbank House flats more attractive?

Councillor Lynn Thomson said the move could help entice new residents.

She explained: “I actually think for these flats it would be a selling point to have EV infrastructure.

“As somebody who has lived in a flat for most of her life, I often wondered how would I charge an electric car if I had to get one, because the charging options for people who live in flats and tenements are very limited.”

It comes after the SNP pledged £25 million towards electric vehicle chargers ahead of their successful council election campaign.

The committee unanimously agreed to approve the application – with the amended condition.

How will Millbank House be transformed?

Social charity VSA sold Millbank House about six months ago and it has lain empty since.

Four flats will now be created on the ground floor, with five on the first floor and one in the attic space.

Seven of the new apartments will have one bedroom while the remaining three will have two bedrooms.

Fox concerns given the brush off

Seven residents had objected to the proposal, raising various concerns.

Objectors even voiced their worries about the impact on a family of foxes spotted around the site.

But council planners backed the proposal.

