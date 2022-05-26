B9077 reopens following two-car crash near Banchory By Michelle Henderson May 26, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:58 pm Emergency services were called to the B9077. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A north-east road has reopened to traffic following a two-vehicle crash. Police and paramedics were called to the B9077 Banchory to Aberdeen road at about 1.10pm. The multi-vehicle collision happened west of Corsehill at the Parkhill crossroads. Police had said the route was likely to remain closed for the “foreseeable” as teams worked at the scene. However, the road reopened around 3.20pm. Police have received no reports of any injuries from officers at the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man dies and woman seriously injured following one-car crash near Carrbridge A96 blocked following crash involving small lorry and vehicle towing livestock Two people taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash on A96 between Inverurie and Huntly Man arrested following three-car crash near Middleton of Potterton