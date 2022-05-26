B9077 reopens following two-car crash near Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east road has reopened to traffic following a two-vehicle crash.

Police and paramedics were called to the B9077 Banchory to Aberdeen road at about 1.10pm.

The multi-vehicle collision happened west of Corsehill at the Parkhill crossroads.

Police had said the route was likely to remain closed for the “foreseeable” as teams worked at the scene.

However, the road reopened around 3.20pm.

Police have received no reports of any injuries from officers at the scene.