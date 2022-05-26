Birds trapped in disused Macduff building with rescuers unable to enter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birds are trapped in a disused shop in Macduff’s Skene Street, with the Scottish SPCA unable to enter the scene.

They are locked in The Steamie, a former dry cleaners that permanently closed more than a decade ago.

It has been reported the birds have been in the building for the past week, with one source saying that three birds were lying dead at the shop door.

‘Unable to gain access’

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA said: “We have received several reports about an ongoing situation at a property on Skene Street, Macduff.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to gain access to the building despite leaving calling cards for the owner of the property.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that wildlife are not trapped within the building but we’re doing all we can for the birds until we can gain access.

“An inspector has been providing food and water for the pigeons within via the letterbox and will be visiting the property today.”

‘Seeking to get something done’

Councillor Ross Cassie, who represents the Troup ward on Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I have been made aware of it recently and I am seeking to get something done with it.”

A police spokesman said they have not been made aware of the situation.

In February, plans were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to change the use of the building from class 1 (shop) to class 6 (storage), which was approved by the authority last month.

In June 2021, plans to demolish the building, along with an adjacent one on Market Street in order to build 15 flats were rejected.