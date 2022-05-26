Birds trapped in disused Macduff building with rescuers unable to enter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birds trapped in disused Macduff building with rescuers unable to enter

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:52 pm
The Steamie in Macduff closed over a decade ago. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Birds are trapped in a disused shop in Macduff’s Skene Street, with the Scottish SPCA unable to enter the scene.

They are locked in The Steamie, a former dry cleaners that permanently closed more than a decade ago.

It has been reported the birds have been in the building for the past week, with one source saying that three birds were lying dead at the shop door.

‘Unable to gain access’

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA said: “We have received several reports about an ongoing situation at a property on Skene Street, Macduff.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to gain access to the building despite leaving calling cards for the owner of the property.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that wildlife are not trapped within the building but we’re doing all we can for the birds until we can gain access.

“An inspector has been providing food and water for the pigeons within via the letterbox and will be visiting the property today.”

‘Seeking to get something done’

Councillor Ross Cassie, who represents the Troup ward on Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I have been made aware of it recently and I am seeking to get something done with it.”

A police spokesman said they have not been made aware of the situation.

In February, plans were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to change the use of the building from class 1 (shop) to class 6 (storage), which was approved by the authority last month.

In June 2021, plans to demolish the building, along with an adjacent one on Market Street in order to build 15 flats were rejected.

