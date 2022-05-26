Filming for new BBC crime drama Granite Harbour draws crowd at Castlegate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interested onlookers gathered at Aberdeen’s Castlegate today to watch the filming of a new BBC drama.

Three-part crime series Granite Harbour is based in Aberdeen, and throughout the week the crews have been hard at work on location.

Filming in the north-east will wrap on Saturday, with more to be shot in Glasgow.

Today, the scenes featured a protest at Castlegate.

Filming locations

Filling the square with various shades of green, the set drew interest from passers by who were being directed by crew around the market stalls and stage.

The crew have been there for much of the day, and are battling Aberdeen’s constant changing weather while shooting.

Other filming locations have included outside Marischal College, Marischal Square, down by Aberdeen’s seafront and Windmill Brae.

More filming of BBC crime drama on Windmill Brae, Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/xb1j2GQaqL — Ian Watt (@watty62) May 24, 2022

Granite Harbour centres on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo (played by Romario Simpson) who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland.

After finishing his tour with the Royal Military Police, LCpl Lindo dreams of joining New Scotland Yard.

However, he finds himself sent up to the north-east as a detective constable, paired up with mentor DCI Tara “Bart” Bartlett (played by Hannah Donaldson).

The pair land a murder case involving one of the city’s most recognisable oil figures.

Upcoming road closures

A number of roads are closed over the next few days due to filming.

Ruby Place is shut from 7am to 7pm on Friday.

Wellington Street will be closed between its junctions with Waterloo Quay and St Clements Street from 8am to 12pm on Saturday, May 28, while a section of Rubislaw Terrace will be closed between 8am and 2pm.