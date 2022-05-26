Filming for new BBC crime drama Granite Harbour draws crowd at Castlegate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Filming for new BBC crime drama Granite Harbour draws crowd at Castlegate

By Lottie Hood
May 26, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:15 pm
Filming for the new BBC crime drama took place at Castlegate on Thursday. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Filming for the new BBC crime drama took place at Castlegate on Thursday. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Interested onlookers gathered at Aberdeen’s Castlegate today to watch the filming of a new BBC drama.

Three-part crime series Granite Harbour is based in Aberdeen, and throughout the week the crews have been hard at work on location.

Filming in the north-east will wrap on Saturday, with more to be shot in Glasgow.

Today, the scenes featured a protest at Castlegate.

Filming locations

Filming is being carried out at Castlegate today.

Filling the square with various shades of green, the set drew interest from passers by who were being directed by crew around the market stalls and stage.

The crew have been there for much of the day, and are battling Aberdeen’s constant changing weather while shooting.

Other filming locations have included outside Marischal College, Marischal Square, down by Aberdeen’s seafront and Windmill Brae.

Granite Harbour centres on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo (played by Romario Simpson) who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland.

After finishing his tour with the Royal Military Police, LCpl Lindo dreams of joining New Scotland Yard.

However, he finds himself sent up to the north-east as a detective constable, paired up with mentor DCI Tara “Bart” Bartlett (played by Hannah Donaldson).

The pair land a murder case involving one of the city’s most recognisable oil figures.

Filming at Castlegate on Thursday, 26 May. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Filming at Castlegate appears to be a staged protest against an oil and gas company. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Upcoming road closures

A number of roads are closed over the next few days due to filming.

Ruby Place is shut from 7am to 7pm on Friday.

Wellington Street will be closed between its junctions with Waterloo Quay and St Clements Street from 8am to 12pm on Saturday, May 28, while a section of Rubislaw Terrace will be closed between 8am and 2pm.

