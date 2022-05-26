Aberdeen care home to receive £100,000 refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen care home to receive £100,000 refurbishment

By Cameron Roy
May 26, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:25 pm
Crosby House care home will receive a £100,000 refurbishment after getting top marks from inspection. Supplied by Google Maps 26/05/2022.
An Aberdeen care home is in line for a £100,000 refurbishment thanks to a charitable donation.

Crosby House, in the Ashgrove area of the city, is run by VSA and provides care and support to those over 55.

It has now been granted £100,000 funding from the AG Bain Trust, which works to provide funds for the maintenance, care, education and welfare of elderly and disabled people in Grampian.

The support will allow the communal area of the 39-bed home to be upgraded.

The news comes the same week as the Care Inspectorate awarded the May Baird Avenue home five out of six stars across the board.

The “very good” rating followed an unannounced inspection earlier this month.

‘People told us that they enjoyed the celebratory Elvis events’

The Care Inspectorate report states: “People were enabled to get the most out of their day with options to develop and explore their interests.

“A relative told us that staff know what is going on and they will bend over backwards to help.

“People told us that they enjoyed the celebratory events such as National Biscuit Day, Elvis events, and Aberdeen shop reminiscence session.

Care Homes have been under increasing pressure since the pandemic.

“Staff were up to date with training and were able to describe their cleaning processes in line with government guidance.”

Jennifer Ewen, director of adult and community services for VSA, said: “We are delighted that our Crosby House care home has received fives across the board at an unannounced regulatory inspection from the Care Inspectorate.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for our residents and staff and it is a testament to the hard work of our team at Crosby that this has been reflected in the grading from the Care Inspectorate.

“At VSA, we are committed to continually evolving the experiences, opportunities, and environments for the people who need and use our services.”

The AG Bain Trust has also donated money in the past to build an activity hall for people with autism.

