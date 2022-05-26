Aberdeen care home to receive £100,000 refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen care home is in line for a £100,000 refurbishment thanks to a charitable donation.

Crosby House, in the Ashgrove area of the city, is run by VSA and provides care and support to those over 55.

It has now been granted £100,000 funding from the AG Bain Trust, which works to provide funds for the maintenance, care, education and welfare of elderly and disabled people in Grampian.

The support will allow the communal area of the 39-bed home to be upgraded.

The news comes the same week as the Care Inspectorate awarded the May Baird Avenue home five out of six stars across the board.

The “very good” rating followed an unannounced inspection earlier this month.

‘People told us that they enjoyed the celebratory Elvis events’

The Care Inspectorate report states: “People were enabled to get the most out of their day with options to develop and explore their interests.

“A relative told us that staff know what is going on and they will bend over backwards to help.

“People told us that they enjoyed the celebratory events such as National Biscuit Day, Elvis events, and Aberdeen shop reminiscence session.

“Staff were up to date with training and were able to describe their cleaning processes in line with government guidance.”

Jennifer Ewen, director of adult and community services for VSA, said: “We are delighted that our Crosby House care home has received fives across the board at an unannounced regulatory inspection from the Care Inspectorate.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for our residents and staff and it is a testament to the hard work of our team at Crosby that this has been reflected in the grading from the Care Inspectorate.

“At VSA, we are committed to continually evolving the experiences, opportunities, and environments for the people who need and use our services.”

The AG Bain Trust has also donated money in the past to build an activity hall for people with autism.