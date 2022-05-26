All you need to know: Grampian Pride to return this Saturday filling Aberdeen’s streets with colour, music and fun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen is due to be flooded with colour on the weekend following the return of the biggest LGBT+ celebration in the north-east.

Grampian Pride, which celebrates north-east queerness, is returning to the city for the first time since 2019.

The event is celebrating its fifth year of encouraging people to “just be yourself” and is organised by Four Pillars LGBT+ Charity.

Every year, the event aims to promote diversity, inclusion and acceptance across Grampian while raising funds for charities and supporting the local queer community.

Thousands are expected to attend this year after 6,000 people participated in the last Grampian Pride event three years ago.

What is happening on Saturday?

A parade down Union Street in the city begins at 11am on Saturday, May 28.

Those attending are encouraged to come decked out in costumes, flags, banners and noisemakers and to just have fun.

Following the parade, The Village at Queen’s Link on Beach Boulevard will be open from 1pm.

Live acts will be performing on stage from 1pm until 8pm, including Sam Callahan, for people to enjoy with several food and drink outlets nearby as well as an outdoor bar and Tiki Tent.

Super excited to be performing this weekend at Grampian Pride up in Scotland! 🏳️‍🌈🤘🏼Get ya tickets! 🎟I can’t wait to see you all there!!! 🎤 Posted by Sam Callahan on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Other spaces include an LGBT+ shop, a trans-safe space and a youth zone area with fun activities. A charity will be available for people to gather information, resources and seek services available to them.

There will be a kids zone with games, face painting and a bouncy castle and a quiet zone will also be available for anyone needing some time out.

Attendees will need wrist bands to entre The Village which can be purchased online.

Those taking part in the parade are encouraged to congregate on Albyn Place between 9.30am and 10.30am before setting off from Holburn Junction at 11am.

Raising awareness around adoption and fostering

Aberdeenshire Council’s adoption and fostering teams will also have a stall at the event this year.

Based in the marquee at Beach Boulevard, they will be raising awareness of adoption and fostering, why they try to help keep siblings together and benefits of working with Aberdeenshire Council’s teams.

This Saturday, 28th May brings Grampian Pride back to the streets of Aberdeen to celebrate and support the LGBT+… Posted by Adoption and Fostering in Aberdeenshire on Thursday, 26 May 2022

Members of the fostering and adoption teams will be at the event to talk about their experience and to chat with anyone who wants to find out more.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee said: “We recognise families come in all shapes and sizes and we welcome the opportunity to spread the word about our excellent adoption and fostering services at the Grampian Pride event.

“There’s absolutely no pressure to apply on the day, this is more about giving people the chance to ask questions and find out a little bit more about what we do.

“The support offered by our teams is second-to-none and I do hope their presence at the Pride event will encourage more people to consider their journey into fostering or adoption.”

For anyone who is considering adoption or who would like to find out more, email adoption@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 53280.

For those interested in becoming a foster carer visit Aberdeenshire Council’s site for more information.