Police say ‘no criminality’ after rabbit found dead at Aberdeen supermarket

By Michelle Henderson
May 26, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:46 pm
Sainsbury's, Garthdee. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Police investigating a report of animal cruelty in Aberdeen have confirmed no crime was committed as the rabbit was already dead.

Police launched an investigation on Tuesday following reports a rabbit had been killed near Sainsbury’s in the Garthdee area.

Posts on social media suggest customers saw a group of people acting suspiciously next to an overturned basket at the supermarket’s car park – with the rabbit trapped in it.

Officers have confirmed that during the course of their investigations “no evidence” of any crime was uncovered.

The animal was reportedly already dead prior to the incident.

In a statement posted on social media, a police spokesman said: “Officers in Aberdeen investigated a report of potential animal cruelty in the area of Sainsbury’s at Garthdee in Aberdeen on Tuesday, May 24.

“Following inquiries, we can confirm there was no evidence to suggest any crime had been committed and the animal which prompted the report was already deceased.”

