Fife Arms Hotel lodges emergency generator plans after 10 days without power when storms blasted Braemar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Fife Arms Hotel wants permission for an emergency generator after suffering a combined 10 days without power in less than three months.

Braemar was blasted by storms Arwen and Barra as last year came to an end, leaving the venue cut off for days.

And in February, the exposed Deeside village was left without mains power on three separate occasions as Dudley, Eunice and Franklin struck.

The Fife Arms Hotel outlined the impact of the storms:

26 November: Power outage for FIVE DAYS due to Arwen

due to Arwen 7 December: Power outage for three days due to Barra

16 February: Power outage for two days due to Dudley

18 February: Power outage for two hours due to Eunice

20 February: Power outage for less than an hour due to Franklin

Generator at Fife Arms helped locals in wake of storms

The diesel-powered device is already in place, and owners Artfarm Ltd is now applying to Aberdeenshire Council retroactively for permission for it.

It was installed there following the “damage and disruption” of a local power cut in February 2021 – before proving invaluable later that year.

And the machine, housed in a timber-clad building in the rear service courtyard, means the hotel can help the entire community in times of strife.

Fife Arms Hotel could continue to offer shelter from storms

Papers sent to the council state: “During the storms, the generator not only enabled the hotel to function properly and safely, but also to provide an essential base for relief

efforts for the wider community.

“This is including, but not limited to, the provision of hot food, drinks, showers and warm refuge.”

Debate ensued after Braemar residents were left without power

At the time, we reported how staff assembled blankets, hot food and drinks for locals, with some delivering supplies to those most vulnerable in the village.

Braemar, known as the coldest village in the UK, was among the communities hit hardest by the storms.

In the weeks after, residents mounted a campaign to keep their coal fires – due to be replaced with electric heating to meet eco targets.

But, following months of debate, Aberdeenshire Council voted against their petition.

You can see the plans for the emergency generator here.