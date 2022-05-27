Fife Arms Hotel lodges emergency generator plans after 10 days without power when storms blasted Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fife Arms Hotel lodges emergency generator plans after 10 days without power when storms blasted Braemar

By Ben Hendry
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
The Fife Arms last November in the wake of Storm Arwen.
The Fife Arms last November in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Fife Arms Hotel wants permission for an emergency generator after suffering a combined 10 days without power in less than three months.

Braemar was blasted by storms Arwen and Barra as last year came to an end, leaving the venue cut off for days.

And in February, the exposed Deeside village was left without mains power on three separate occasions as Dudley, Eunice and Franklin struck.

The Fife Arms Hotel outlined the impact of the storms:

  • 26 November: Power outage for FIVE DAYS due to Arwen
  • 7 December: Power outage for three days due to Barra
  • 16 February: Power outage for two days due to Dudley
  • 18 February: Power outage for two hours due to Eunice
  • 20 February: Power outage for less than an hour due to Franklin
The Fife Arms is described as a five star “boutique hotel”.

Generator at Fife Arms helped locals in wake of storms

The diesel-powered device is already in place, and owners Artfarm Ltd is now applying to Aberdeenshire Council retroactively for permission for it.

It was installed there following the “damage and disruption” of a local power cut in February 2021 – before proving invaluable later that year.

And the machine, housed in a timber-clad building in the rear service courtyard, means the hotel can help the entire community in times of strife.

The Fife Arms acting as a command centre for Braemar locals last November.

Fife Arms Hotel could continue to offer shelter from storms

Papers sent to the council state: “During the storms, the generator not only enabled the hotel to function properly and safely, but also to provide an essential base for relief
efforts for the wider community.

“This is including, but not limited to, the provision of hot food, drinks, showers and warm refuge.”

This sign was put up outside the Fife Arms Hotel in November as it became a “command centre” in the aftermath of Storm Arwen chaos.

Debate ensued after Braemar residents were left without power

At the time, we reported how staff assembled blankets, hot food and drinks for locals, with some delivering supplies to those most vulnerable in the village.

Braemar, known as the coldest village in the UK, was among the communities hit hardest by the storms.

This image sent to Aberdeenshire Council by Moxon Architects shows the wooden hut that houses the generator.

In the weeks after, residents mounted a campaign to keep their coal fires – due to be replaced with electric heating to meet eco targets.

But, following months of debate, Aberdeenshire Council voted against their petition. 

You can see the plans for the emergency generator here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]