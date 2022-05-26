NHS Grampian launch new mental wellbeing website to help people ‘feel less alone and more connected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian launch new mental wellbeing website to help people ‘feel less alone and more connected’

By Lottie Hood
May 26, 2022, 9:31 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 9:40 pm
A new site aimed at helping people with their mental wellbeing has been launched by NHS Grampian. Supplied by Smarts Agency

A new campaign launched by NHS Grampian shares experiences from individuals who have struggled with mental wellbeing in an effort to help people with life’s challenges.

Mind to Mind is a new website hosted on NHS Inform which features videos of people sharing their own mental wellbeing challenges.

The 30 videos shared aim to help others who may be going through similar struggles and to show they are not alone.

Topics covered in the videos include anxiety and panic, handling stress, improving sleep, lifting mood and moving through grief.

When sharing their experience, each contributor shares practical advice on what has worked for them. Additionally, the site features commentary from various professionals and also helps signpost people to access further help and support.

Helps to ‘navigate life’s daily stresses’

Paul Southworth, consultant in public health from NHS Grampian said the new resource was a “valuable addition”.

He said the site features: “The experiences of people who have dealt with mental wellbeing challenges in their lives, and advice from professionals on how to deal with life’s ups and downs.

“Listening to the experiences of others and how they’ve managed their wellbeing in tough times can help us to feel less alone and more connected as we experience our own struggles, as can talking to others about how we’re feeling.

“The site shares hints and tips which have helped others, and also links through to other resources that can help.”

As well as videos, a range of guides, podcasts and relevant organisations are listed on the site.

The launch comes after a lot of people struggled with their mental health following the pandemic and as prescriptions for anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply.

Minister for mental wellbeing and social care, Kevin Stewart, said: “Mind to Mind has been created by people who have experienced mental wellbeing challenges for people who may be going through the same thing.

“If you’re finding things difficult, it’s important to remember support is available. Hearing about the experiences of others can help to navigate life’s daily stresses, and alongside practical advice, the website signposts where people can access further help.

“We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed their advice on what has worked for them. Being so open about the challenges they’ve faced will hopefully help many others look after and improve their own mental wellbeing.”

To access help and advice on looking after your mental wellbeing visit NHS Inform.

