NHS Grampian launch new mental wellbeing website to help people ‘feel less alone and more connected’

A new campaign launched by NHS Grampian shares experiences from individuals who have struggled with mental wellbeing in an effort to help people with life’s challenges.

Mind to Mind is a new website hosted on NHS Inform which features videos of people sharing their own mental wellbeing challenges.

The 30 videos shared aim to help others who may be going through similar struggles and to show they are not alone.

Topics covered in the videos include anxiety and panic, handling stress, improving sleep, lifting mood and moving through grief.

When sharing their experience, each contributor shares practical advice on what has worked for them. Additionally, the site features commentary from various professionals and also helps signpost people to access further help and support.

Helps to ‘navigate life’s daily stresses’

Paul Southworth, consultant in public health from NHS Grampian said the new resource was a “valuable addition”.

He said the site features: “The experiences of people who have dealt with mental wellbeing challenges in their lives, and advice from professionals on how to deal with life’s ups and downs.

“Listening to the experiences of others and how they’ve managed their wellbeing in tough times can help us to feel less alone and more connected as we experience our own struggles, as can talking to others about how we’re feeling.

“The site shares hints and tips which have helped others, and also links through to other resources that can help.”

As well as videos, a range of guides, podcasts and relevant organisations are listed on the site.

The launch comes after a lot of people struggled with their mental health following the pandemic and as prescriptions for anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply.

Minister for mental wellbeing and social care, Kevin Stewart, said: “Mind to Mind has been created by people who have experienced mental wellbeing challenges for people who may be going through the same thing.

“If you’re finding things difficult, it’s important to remember support is available. Hearing about the experiences of others can help to navigate life’s daily stresses, and alongside practical advice, the website signposts where people can access further help.

“We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed their advice on what has worked for them. Being so open about the challenges they’ve faced will hopefully help many others look after and improve their own mental wellbeing.”

To access help and advice on looking after your mental wellbeing visit NHS Inform.