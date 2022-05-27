Queen arrives for short Balmoral visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has travelled to Balmoral for a short break ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which begin next week.

The monarch has attended a number of high-profile engagements in recent weeks and it is understood she is now pacing herself before the national events start.

It is understood the Queen arrived at her private Deeside home on Thursday. She usually visits Scotland at this time of year.

However, she usually reserves her annual trip to Balmoral with family for later in the summer.

The visit to Aberdeenshire comes ahead of what is expected to be another intense week of engagements for the 96-year-old monarch.

Events will begin with the traditional Trooping of the Colour on Thursday, June 2, which is the 70th anniversary of her coronation, and culminate in a party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a countless street parties across the UK over the weekend.