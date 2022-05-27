Queen arrives for short Balmoral visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations By David Mackay May 27, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 3:00 pm The Queen during a visit to the Crossrail project in London last week. Photo: PA [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Queen has travelled to Balmoral for a short break ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which begin next week. The monarch has attended a number of high-profile engagements in recent weeks and it is understood she is now pacing herself before the national events start. It is understood the Queen arrived at her private Deeside home on Thursday. She usually visits Scotland at this time of year. However, she usually reserves her annual trip to Balmoral with family for later in the summer. The visit to Aberdeenshire comes ahead of what is expected to be another intense week of engagements for the 96-year-old monarch. Events will begin with the traditional Trooping of the Colour on Thursday, June 2, which is the 70th anniversary of her coronation, and culminate in a party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a countless street parties across the UK over the weekend. Interactive map: Where Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events are being held in your area Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 16,000 street parties to be held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Portrait of the Queen painted by robot artist Ai-Da is unveiled Nation split on whether royals are a luxury country cannot afford, poll suggests Unseen footage shows glimpse of ‘fun behind the formality’ of the Queen’s life