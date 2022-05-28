Appeal launched to find missing Banchory man Richard May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing to find a missing man from Banchory who was last seen on Friday morning.

Richard May was last seen between 7.30am and 8.30am in the Torphins and Hill of Fares areas on Friday May 27.

The 34-year-old is described as around 6ft tall with a slim build and short ginger hair.

He might be wearing a hat and goggle-style glasses.

Officers are now becoming “increasingly concerned for Mr May and are appealing for help to trace him.

Sergeant Ellen Long of Banchory response policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“I would ask if you have noticed anyone matching this description or have any details on his whereabouts that you contact police.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting Ref PS-20220527-3310 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.