Charity horse ride to return to Balmoral Estate ahead of Jubilee celebrations

By Lauren Taylor
May 28, 2022, 6:28 pm
World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm rescue and rehoming centre.
An annual sponsored horse ride raising funds for equine charities is returning to Balmoral Estate just in time for the Jubilee celebrations.

World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire has teamed up with the British Horse Society Scotland to run the fundraising ride on Sunday.

The ride will be part of the Balmoral Castle Jubilee programme and has been sanctioned by the Queen.

Riders will be able to go through the historic forest. 

Riders taking part can choose from three routes, with the longest one at 12.5 miles going through the 300-year-old pine forest on the Royal Estate.

World Horse Welfare is an international charity that works to improve the lives of horses worldwide through education and campaigning for better care.

Their Belwade Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire looks after around 65 horses, ponies and donkeys.

‘So happy we’re able to get together again’

Eileen Gillen, manager of the centre, explained this is the first fundraising opportunity the two charities have had.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to offer our supporters this great opportunity to be able to do this and raise vital funds for both charities.

“We’ve worked hard to get to this stage and we’re so happy that we’re all able to get together again after the last two years.

“Now all we need to make it a great success is the sun to shine and the wind to stop.”

Ms Gillen believes that some of the horses the centre has rehomed will also be taking part in the ride.

The route will also take riders past Balmoral Castle. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

The British Horse Society protects and promotes the interests of all horses and riders across the UK.

Although the ride has now been fully booked with up to 200 riders and carriage drivers, members of the public are welcome to head to the estate to watch.

There will be a variety of stalls available, people can learn more about the work that both the charities do and they have the chance to walk around the estate as well.

The charities are also running an online silent auction alongside the sponsored ride, with all proceeds being split between them.

The ride will run on Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

