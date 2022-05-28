Man charged after social media video surfaces showing vehicle being driven at high speed between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after video footage was handed to the police showing a vehicle travelling at high-speed in the north-east.

Footage began circulating on social media showing a vehicle travelling at high-speed between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

The vehicle was eventually involved in a single-vehicle crash later on that day.

Police made inquiries which resulted in a 29-year-old man being arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC MacLeod, of the Mintlaw Road Policing Unit, said: “Several members of the public contacted police after seeing this footage online.

“Unfortunately, anyone taking risks on the road puts all road users at risk.

“We would like to assure the community that we remain committed to improving road safety and influencing driver behaviour, safety on our roads is paramount and we will do all we can to achieve that.”