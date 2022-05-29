Cruise liner Ambiance spotted near Aberdeen on its Jubilee trip around the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ambassador cruise ship, Ambience, was spotted off the coast near Aberdeen today as it makes its way to Orkney to be welcomed as part of Jubilee celebrations.

Residents took to social media with images of the massive ship travelling along the north-east coast as it steadily makes its way north.

The ship, which holds up to 1,400 people, is on its way to Orkney where it will be greeted by local schoolchildren as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations are happening across the north and north-east to mark 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

Street parties and picnics will be held beginning on Thursday, June 2, and continuing until Sunday, June 5.

Passengers aboard the Ambience will be given a royal welcome when they reach Kirkwall tomorrow.

Union Jack flags will line the pier and passengers will receive welcome packs as part of their visit to Orkney.

Andrew Geddes from Aberdeen posted on social media images of the Ambience receiving tourists via a cruise ship tender.

The ship is so large that a smaller vessel is sent to ferry passengers back and forth from ship to shore.

It departed its homeport of Tilbury in Essex as part of its Jubilee: Round the UK trip on May 26, travelling up the east coast of the UK.

Once it leaves Kirkwall at 5pm on May 30, it will make stops at Portree and Tobermory before returning to Tilbury on June 7.

The @ambassadorcruis cruise ship AMBIENCE passing @southend_pier this evening. Next port of call is Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/y19jSLTDsu — George's Journeys (@JourneysGeorge) May 27, 2022