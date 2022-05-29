Cruise liner Ambiance spotted near Aberdeen on its Jubilee trip around the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cruise liner Ambiance spotted near Aberdeen on its Jubilee trip around the UK

By Ross Hempseed
May 29, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 4:42 pm
Ambience cruise ship
Ambience cruise ship. Picture: Andrew Geddes.

The Ambassador cruise ship, Ambience, was spotted off the coast near Aberdeen today as it makes its way to Orkney to be welcomed as part of Jubilee celebrations.

Residents took to social media with images of the massive ship travelling along the north-east coast as it steadily makes its way north.

The ship, which holds up to 1,400 people, is on its way to Orkney where it will be greeted by local schoolchildren as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations are happening across the north and north-east to mark 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

Street parties and picnics will be held beginning on Thursday, June 2, and continuing until Sunday, June 5.

Passengers aboard the Ambience will be given a royal welcome when they reach Kirkwall tomorrow.

Union Jack flags will line the pier and passengers will receive welcome packs as part of their visit to Orkney.

The cruise ship could be seen from Aberdeen Harbour. Picture: Andrew Geddes.

Andrew Geddes from Aberdeen posted on social media images of the Ambience receiving tourists via a cruise ship tender.

The ship is so large that a smaller vessel is sent to ferry passengers back and forth from ship to shore.

It departed its homeport of Tilbury in Essex as part of  its Jubilee: Round the UK trip on May 26, travelling up the east coast of the UK.

Once it leaves Kirkwall at 5pm on May 30, it will make stops at Portree and Tobermory before returning to Tilbury on June 7.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]