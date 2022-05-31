Aberdeen pastor completes 40-day walk to London whilst helping those suffering mental health issues and suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen pastor completes 40-day walk to London whilst helping those suffering mental health issues and suicide

By Ross Hempseed
May 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 7:17 pm
Rev Isaac Poobalan with Mark Walker his walking companion and Jane a jazz singer he stayed with. Picture by Isaac Poobalan.
A pastor who set himself the challenge of walking from Aberdeen to London to mark the Queen’s Jubilee has completed it – 10 days early.

Rev Isaac Poobalan began his journey on Easter Sunday averaging around 15 miles per day.

Initially, he set aside 50 days planning to end his journey on Pentecost but was able to finish on May 27, 10 days early.

Rev Poobalan, who has served as the Rector for St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen for seven years, said his “principal focus” for the walk is to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

However, during his walk he met lots of people along the way and engaged with communities about ways to help overcome mental health issues and suicide.

Inspired by the Queen’s Christmas message, Rev Poobalan wanted to raise awareness and show “somebody cares” and give people “a sense of affirmation”.

Rev Isaac Poobalan with Sergeant Eric Clarke, who is also excited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Isaac Poobalan.

On his first day, he arrived in Stonehaven in time for a friend’s funeral after he had committed suicide.

He recalled that two weeks before Easter Monday, on Saturday, April 2, his friend had told his work colleagues that he was not feeling great.

After leaving work early, his friend disappeared. His body was found on the Monday.

‘It felt like every household had a story to share’

Rev Poobalan said: “There are quite a number of young men taking their own lives both during the pandemic and towards the end when things began changing.

“I personally have known three or four of them, and this was something that really triggered me into talking about it and listening to people.”

“That first day brought it into focus for me as it was the day of my friend’s funeral.”

Rev Poobalan says that being there and listening to people “set the tone” for the entire journey.

On his journey, he found that each day he would speak to at least one person affected by suicide.

Rev Isaac Poobalan with Sally, who spoke about her attempted suicide. Picture by Isaac Poobalan.

He said: “Every day there was one person who would speak about their deeply hurting personal experience in relation to suicide.

“I was taken aback by that. Literally every day and without much prompting. It was as if they were waiting for someone to open the subject and they would speak.

“I found that extremely affirming. It felt like every household had a story to share, and it was in those moments that I was most encouraged.”

Many of the people Rev Poobalan met agreed that shared spaces where people can get support for issues such as suicide should be more visible in society.

‘Everyone can and should be a peacemaker’

The main takeaway from his journey for Rev Poobalan was that the “business of peace-making can be costly”.

He added: “You can wish for peace for others and yourself but to impact someone’s life when they are distressed and bring some sense of peace takes time and effort.

“Peace-making is a good thing, and everyone can and should be a peacemaker. That is one thing I want to advocate for in the future.

“It’s not just about reconciling two people who have fallen out with each other that is the easiest part.

“To impact a life that is troubled, distressed or traumatised, bringing peace to that is much more of a focus for me now.”

To anyone affected by mental health and needs support contact the SAMH website.

Tags

Conversation

