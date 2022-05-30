Thousands of tartan-clad walkers take part in Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise funds for chosen charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thousands of tartan-clad walkers take part in Aberdeen Kiltwalk to raise funds for chosen charities

By Ellie Milne
May 30, 2022, 9:36 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 12:48 pm
The start of the Wee Wander at Goals in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick
More than 2,300 tartan-clad walkers took to the streets and paths of the north-east for the return of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

The Kiltwalk Heroes took part in the first in-person event in three years to raise funds for charities mainly based across Grampian and the north.

A total of 290 charities will benefit from the walker’s fundraising, which will receive a generous 50% top-up from Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.

Walkers donned tartan and represented their chosen charities on the walk. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: “Being back in Aberdeen for the first time since 2019 was an absolute joy. It was very moving to see everyone turned out in tartan and ready to take on the world.

“It’s been a tough few years for charities and the Kiltwalk Kindness of the people of Aberdeen and ‘Shire is truly appreciated. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our Kiltwalk Heroes and the difference they have made today.”

Crossing the finish line together

The Aberdeen walkers took part in one of three routes with varying difficulties. Those completing the 26-mile Mighty Stride left from Potarch Green, while the 15-mile Big Stroll kicked off at Crathes Castle.

The three-mile option, the Wee Wander, began at Goals in Aberdeen, before joining all the walkers to cross the finish line at Duthie Park.

One of the “Kiltwalk Heroes” taking part in Sunday’s event was Eunice Gardyne, general manager at dementia support charity, Forget Me Not.

Walkers taking part in the Wee Wander route. Picture by Kenny Elrick

She said: “We’re proud to be out doing the Kiltwalk again, and raising vital funds for people in the community with dementia, their family, friends and carers.

“We provide daily support Monday to Friday at our centre and have pop-up events in villages as well as outreach. The money we raise from Kiltwalk will enable us to purchase more activities to do with our members, stimulate them further and enhance their time during a session.”

Paralympian Neil Fachie, from Aberdeen, and his racing-cyclist wife, Lora Fachie, also took part in the Big Stroll to raise funds for the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

Neil and Lora Fachie on the old railway line near Drumoak. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Hundreds of beneficiaries

Money raised during the event will help hundreds of north-east charities to continue offering their services, including Inverurie-based inclusive soft play centre BECS.

Founder Rebecca Mennie said: “BECS was set up for children with additional needs to integrate into the community and have a soft play facility that they could attend that met their needs. BECS aims to support children with additional needs and mainstream children to get together and to learn about each other and their needs through play.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Kiltwalk and the fantastic top up provided by The Hunter Foundation. The extra 50% will go a long way to help us provide our services and ensure every child in the community has a chance to explore and learn through play.”

To sign up for other 2022 Kiltwalk events, including the Virtual Kiltwalk in October, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk

